The Trick To Store Your Baking Tools For Easy, Organized Access

Home kitchens can get chaotic, no matter how big or small. This is especially true for bakers who love to linger near the oven, whipping up pastries and pies all day. Baking is one of those things where precision matters, and the chaos doesn't help when carefully measuring out ingredients or whipping egg whites. A little organization in your home kitchen can go a long way, especially for baking utensils often scattered in various cabinets.

To make baking in your kitchen smoother and simpler, start by organizing your tools. Dedicate a cabinet to store baking sheets if you have a lot of them, and arrange them by size. Instead of having all your cooking utensils in one place, separate the ones you most often use for baking — like a rolling pin, scale, or icing tips — and store them in their own drawer closest to the cabinet with your baking sheets. You'll find yourself running fewer circles around your kitchen when whipping up a cake. You'll also enjoy the satisfaction of a well-organized kitchen, even behind cabinet doors.