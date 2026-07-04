No Smashing, No Cast Iron: A Better Way To Easily Cook Crispy Burgers With Just Flipping

For a long time, conventional wisdom was that you should never flip a burger more than once. This is one area where burger wisdom mirrors that of cooking steaks, with advocates of the one-flip rule saying it means more even browning, and more even cooking in general, whereas flipping a steak or burger too many times can somehow dry them out. Burger and steak best practices do parallel each other, but not in the way people expect because, just like when grilling a steak, you should actually be flipping your burger more frequently to get the best, crispy crust.

One caveat here is that this does not apply to smash burgers. Here, the crust comes from the thinness of the patty at the edges and pressing the meat onto the flat surface. Plus, good smash burgers are so thin that they cook too quickly to flip more than once. But sometimes you want a crispy, browned patty that isn't that thin, and in that case you should be flipping quite frequently.

There are a few reasons for this. Browning is inhibited by moisture, and leaving your burger one side for most of its cooking time traps moisture that is trying to escape. Constant flipping, on the other hand, allows both sides of the patty to be continually exposed to the air while they are still hot, which maximizes evaporation. That allows more browning when you flip the burger back over onto the heat.