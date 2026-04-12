Grilling Steak? You Might Be Flipping It All Wrong

There's nothing like getting an even, browned crust on food. There is a lot of advice out there regarding how to do it when you're cooking steak, and world renowned chef Josè Andrès has some more, which may be different to how you usually grill steak.

We caught up with Andrès (who has written a new cookbook, "Spain My Way) to get tips on how to achieve the best crust on steak. His suggestion implies that leaving your steak to brown on the grill might be a mistake. Instead, Andrès says you should be flipping your steak "very often" when cooking it on the grill. "Since you've already tempered your steak (right?), and your embers are very hot (right??), the final cook will be way faster, so you want to flip it regularly to make sure you get consistent heat transfer on both sides of the steak," he explains.

By barely giving the meat a chance to rest on the grill, every centimeter of its surface stays hot, ensuring that the crust forms evenly. With your grill set to at least 450 degrees Fahrenheit, flip your steak every 30 to 60 seconds, making sure to hit all the corners. Andrès notes that the method won't give you those gorgeous grill marks, but the texture that comes from frequent flipping is the most important part.