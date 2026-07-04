How Long Does Alcohol Stay In Your Body, According To Science?

Most adults have experienced a hangover before, some worse than others, after imbibing in a few too many drinks the night before. Headaches, nausea, exhaustion, and thirst are all symptoms of overindulging in cocktails, brews, and the like that can last hours or even an entire day. There are many factors behind alcohol causing a hangover, but none of those reasons affect how long the alcohol itself stays in your system. While you might assume that its presence in your body would be gone by the morning, alcohol actually remains (and is detectable) for much longer than most people might think.

The exact length of time that alcohol stays in your system is dependent on a lot of factors, like age, sex, genetics, your overall physical health, and the kind of alcoholic beverage consumed. You're likely aware that alcohol can affect you more quickly when you drink on an empty stomach, but imbibing on a full stomach doesn't negate its effects, nor the eventual rise in blood alcohol concentration (BAC). While the amount will vary per individual, generally, alcohol can be detected in your body up to anywhere from 6 to 72 hours later, according to American Addiction Centers. Saliva and blood tests can detect alcohol up to 12 hours after drinking, with breath and urine tests detecting amounts anywhere between 12 to 24 hours, or even up to 72 hours later with extremely heavy drinking. Shockingly, alcohol use can even be detected in hair for almost 90 days after imbibing.