This West Coast Burger Chain Is Famous For Locally Sourced Ingredients (It's Not In-N-Out)

In-N-Out may be the most recognizable West Coast burger joint known for sourcing local ingredients, but there's another regional chain that's just as committed to keeping things fresh. Burgerville is one of the best fast food chains you'll only find on the West Coast. This Pacific Northwest chain stands by its mission to "serve with love" and has done so for over 65 years. Part of that ethos means using mainly local ingredients. According to the Burgerville website, more than 75% of the menu is sourced within 400 miles.

Burgerville began on March 10, 1961, when founder George Propstra opened the first location in Vancouver, Washington. Since then, the burger spot has expanded to over 40 restaurants across Oregon and South Washington, all while keeping its local spirit alive. The chain works closely with the Country Natural Beef co-op in Redmond, Oregon and Carman Ranch in Wallowa, Oregon, to source grass-fed and grass-finished beef raised without antibiotics or hormones. For onion rings, the chain uses regional favorite Walla Walla onions, a sweet and juicy yellow onion grown in Washington's Walla Walla Valley. For shakes, desserts, and drinks, the chain uses sweet Hood River berries grown in Oregon's Hood River Valley.

Other local ingredients include wheat burger buns from Grand Central Bakery, as well as Tillamook, Face Rock, and Rogue Creamery cheeses. The chain also partners with iconic Portland coffee roaster, Stumptown for menu items like the Stumptown Mocha Perk shake. All in all, Burgerville works with nearly 1,000 local farms and producers to provide the freshest ingredients with a regional twist. Because Burgerville focuses on seasonal ingredients, menu items come and go. If you're in the PNW craving a local specialty, Burgerville is the place to go.