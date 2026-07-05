This West Coast Burger Chain Is Famous For Locally Sourced Ingredients (It's Not In-N-Out)
In-N-Out may be the most recognizable West Coast burger joint known for sourcing local ingredients, but there's another regional chain that's just as committed to keeping things fresh. Burgerville is one of the best fast food chains you'll only find on the West Coast. This Pacific Northwest chain stands by its mission to "serve with love" and has done so for over 65 years. Part of that ethos means using mainly local ingredients. According to the Burgerville website, more than 75% of the menu is sourced within 400 miles.
Burgerville began on March 10, 1961, when founder George Propstra opened the first location in Vancouver, Washington. Since then, the burger spot has expanded to over 40 restaurants across Oregon and South Washington, all while keeping its local spirit alive. The chain works closely with the Country Natural Beef co-op in Redmond, Oregon and Carman Ranch in Wallowa, Oregon, to source grass-fed and grass-finished beef raised without antibiotics or hormones. For onion rings, the chain uses regional favorite Walla Walla onions, a sweet and juicy yellow onion grown in Washington's Walla Walla Valley. For shakes, desserts, and drinks, the chain uses sweet Hood River berries grown in Oregon's Hood River Valley.
Other local ingredients include wheat burger buns from Grand Central Bakery, as well as Tillamook, Face Rock, and Rogue Creamery cheeses. The chain also partners with iconic Portland coffee roaster, Stumptown for menu items like the Stumptown Mocha Perk shake. All in all, Burgerville works with nearly 1,000 local farms and producers to provide the freshest ingredients with a regional twist. Because Burgerville focuses on seasonal ingredients, menu items come and go. If you're in the PNW craving a local specialty, Burgerville is the place to go.
What customers love about Burgerville
Keeping ingredients locally sourced is great and all, but the taste is the main reason people love this place. "For me, Burgerville makes better food than any other major burger chain in the PNW," states one Redditor, adding that it may be more expensive than your typical fast food joint, "but it's worth it." Another user raved that Burgerville has the "best shakes, hands down!" Even customers who've tried beloved burger chains like Whataburger and In-N-Out Burger find themselves craving and preferring Burgerville.
One of the best parts of Burgerville's menu is the fact that it's driven by the seasons. "Burgerville's seasonal Walla Walla onion rings are insanely good," declared one Reddit user. "And massive to boot." Then, there's the seasonal marionberry shake. "The seasonal Marionberry milkshake at Burgerville is about the only thing that makes me go there yearly," states another Redditor. Other seasonal favorites include the fried asparagus, rosemary shoestring fries, and even hyper-local options like the Don Cheeseburger with a a locally-made cilantro jalapeño cheese — that one was only available at the Salem location. And we can't forget about the seasonal hazelnut chocolate milkshake, which we declared as one of our top picks for the best fast food milkshakes ever made.
Some say today's Burgerville doesn't hold a candle to the Burgerville of decades ago. Still, there are plenty who grew up going to this burger chain and continue to frequent it or just miss the good old days after relocating. That's the downside with regional chains that keep things local. Not everyone can easily try them. If you're fortunate enough to be in Burgerville country, it's a chain that's absolutely worth seeking out.