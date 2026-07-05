10 Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Meats For Summertime Grilling And Smoking
Warm weather, outdoor picnics and cookouts, and precious time off from work all signal that summer has finally arrived. When it comes to cooking in the great outdoors during these coveted months, there are many essential tips and tricks to grilling to pull off a flavorful meal al fresco. But you have to know where to start when you browse the aisles at Trader Joe's for which meats are best to smoke and grill. We did some of the legwork so you can spend less time in the grocery store and more time soaking up the sun.
Trader Joe's is known to sell some high-quality meats for budget prices (including steaks), so it makes sense you may shop there for your upcoming cookout. The good news is that most of our picks, like Trader Joe's Pesto Chicken Breast, are marinated and ready to throw on the grill or in the smoker. Then, there are picks like the Sweet Apple Chicken Sausages that also require little prep work. Here are 10 of the best Trader Joe's meats for grilling and smoking during summer based on customer reviews and personal experience.
Sesame Teriyaki Beef Skirt Steak
Trader Joe's Sesame Teriyaki Beef Skirt Steak is already marinated and ready to grill for a last-minute dinner this summer. According to folks online, many prefer it for grilling, paired with side dishes like rice or mixed vegetables. The USDA Choice Angus beef is salty, savory, and sweet from ingredients like honey, soy sauce, and sesame seeds.
Purchase the Sesame Teriyaki Beef Skirt Steak at Trader Joe's for $16.99 a pound.
Pesto Chicken Breast
Prefer marinated chicken over beef? TJ's does all the work with its Pesto Chicken Breast, so all you have to do is grill or smoke it before dinner time. Customers on Reddit have named it as one of their favorite marinated meats at the grocery-store chain. Others back up the claim and say it's best grilled and sliced on top of a salad, like our marinated tomato salad.
Purchase the Pesto Chicken Breast at Trader Joe's for $8.99 a pound.
Turkey Burgers
These turkey burgers are one of the only frozen items on our list, but it's also a personal favorite. These patties are quite flavorful without much effort and are leaner than beef patties if you care about that kind of thing. Even though they're frozen, some consider frozen patties an optimal choice for grilling, so they don't dry out. To make it better, these turkey burgers use fresh meat with no by-products.
Purchase Trader Joe's Turkey Burgers for $3.79.
Sweet Apple Chicken Sausage
Another go-to meat at TJ's is its Sweet Apple Chicken Sausage. These can be cooked in a variety of ways, including grilling to get a nice charred and smoky flavor to contrast with the mild sweetness. Expect hints of apple and sweetness from maple syrup that melds with the poultry. Throw them in a bun with tangy mustard or eat them as is, paired with your go-to cookout side dishes.
Purchase the Sweet Apple Chicken Sausage at Trader Joe's for $4.29.
Organic Uncured Grass Fed Beef Hot Dogs
A classic option from TJ's is its Organic Uncured Grass Fed Beef Hot Dogs. For starters, customers online claim the hot dogs are better than other big-box brands like Ball Park. The no-filler hot dogs get flavor from simple ingredients like onion, paprika, and red chili flakes. Serve them with elevated hot dog toppings to impress your guests in under 10 minutes, according to the packaging.
Purchase Trader Joe's Organic Uncured Grass Fed Beef Hot Dogs for $5.99.
Caramelized Onion & Bell Pepper Turkey Patties
If you don't like frozen burgers, try these Caramelized Onion & Bell Pepper Turkey Patties instead. The product is available for a limited time, so head to your local TJ's swiftly. Expect a rich, umami flavor from the caramelized onions balanced by the bell peppers. Fans online suggest adding them to your cart this grilling season. Put them on your favorite Trader Joe's bread, and thank us later.
Purchase the Caramelized Onion & Bell Pepper Turkey Patties at Trader Joe's for $6.99.
Balsamic Rosemary Beef Steak Tips
One of TJ's best marinated meats might just be these Balsamic Rosemary Beef Steak Tips. Flavored with the likes of balsamic vinegar, brown sugar, and soy sauce, these beef tips will taste like you worked on the marinade all night. Fans seem to like them whether grilled or cooked any other way. Best of all, they take less than 10 minutes on the grill.
Purchase the Balsamic Rosemary Beef Steak Tips at Trader Joe's for $11.99 a pound.
Santa Maria Tri-Tip Roast
Next up is the Santa Maria Tri-Tip Roast, a great idea if you want to feed a crowd. You can grill this marinated roast, but customers on Reddit prefer smoking it. Smoking a tri-tip roast does require a low and slow cooking method — but at least you don't have to do much prep work. Expect bold flavors from ingredients like garlic, black pepper, chili powder, and cumin.
Purchase the Santa Maria Tri-Tip Roast at Trader Joe's for $12.99 a pound.
Angus Chuck, Brisket & Sirloin Patties
Keep your cookout simple with good ol' burgers by using Trader Joe's Angus Chuck, Brisket & Sirloin Patties. The third-pound beef patties are made of ground beef from the shoulder, chest, and rump for a balance of flavor and fat. Online reviews call them one of the best TJ's options for grilling. Pair them with our creamy dill potato salad for a complete meal.
Purchase the Angus Chuck, Brisket & Sirloin Patties at Trader Joe's for $11.99.
Shawarma Chicken Thighs
The last pick for an item you should probably grill or smoke in summer is another personal favorite: Shawarma Chicken Thighs. Boneless, skinless chicken thighs pack a balance of flavor and spice thanks to cumin, paprika, coriander, and a few other ingredients. Grill them and whip up our classic tzatziki sauce for a Mediterranean-style outdoor dinner party while it's still warm outdoors.
Purchase the Shawarma Chicken Thighs at Trader Joe's for $6.99 a pound.