10 Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Meats For Summertime Grilling And Smoking

Warm weather, outdoor picnics and cookouts, and precious time off from work all signal that summer has finally arrived. When it comes to cooking in the great outdoors during these coveted months, there are many essential tips and tricks to grilling to pull off a flavorful meal al fresco. But you have to know where to start when you browse the aisles at Trader Joe's for which meats are best to smoke and grill. We did some of the legwork so you can spend less time in the grocery store and more time soaking up the sun.

Trader Joe's is known to sell some high-quality meats for budget prices (including steaks), so it makes sense you may shop there for your upcoming cookout. The good news is that most of our picks, like Trader Joe's Pesto Chicken Breast, are marinated and ready to throw on the grill or in the smoker. Then, there are picks like the Sweet Apple Chicken Sausages that also require little prep work. Here are 10 of the best Trader Joe's meats for grilling and smoking during summer based on customer reviews and personal experience.