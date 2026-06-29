The Countertop Appliances You Should Unplug During A Heatwave

Heat waves, or prolonged periods of high temperatures, can pose health and safety risks for people of all ages. If you're concerned about protecting yourself and your home from the damaging effects of heat, you can start by turning off certain appliances. While major appliances generate added heat that could make your home uncomfortable, even small countertop appliances can increase indoor temps and energy costs, and potentially become damaged during summer storms.

The kitchen appliances you should always unplug during a heat wave are ones that are rarely used, like toasters, electric kettles, blenders, and stand mixers. Other small appliances that may generate heat or pose a safety risk during a heat wave, storm, or power outage are air fryers, espresso machines, and food processors. You might also consider unplugging your microwave and dishwasher if you can get by without using them.

Unplugging small appliances before a storm or heat wave can help reduce strain on your city's electrical grid. Even when your devices are turned off, they may still be drawing power, which can stress an already overworked electrical system and potentially increase household energy costs and the risk of a power outage. Because these appliances may also emit residual heat, they can also raise ambient room temperatures, which is the last thing you want during a heat wave.

Extreme temperatures can be a sign of an incoming thunderstorm, which carries the added risk of lightning, power surges, and electrical outages. A power surge can damage delicate or expensive home appliances or even increase the risk of a fire, adding more reason to unplug non-essential gadgets.