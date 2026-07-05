Where Does Sam's Club Get Its Beef?

For plenty of Sam's Club members, the meat department alone is worth the annual fee. Thick ribeyes, bulky ground beef chubs, trimmed roasts: all of it priced well below what you'd pay at a conventional grocery store, in quantities that let you stock a chest freezer in a single run, with butchers on hand to help you break down larger cuts to order (something Costco won't do for you).

That value traces back to not only Sam's Club's bulk-oriented model and its clout as a Walmart subsidiary, but also to a beef sourcing network that stretches across the country. Which raises a fair question: where exactly is all that beef coming from?

The short answer is that nobody really knows — not fully, anyway. Sam's Club sources its beef from many different processors across the U.S. There's a reason for this: sourcing across many vendors gives the chain room to negotiate prices and keep supply steady. It also means that a problem at one facility doesn't empty the meat cases at all of its 607 locations overnight (unfortunately, as we'll later learn, Sam's Club is no stranger to recalls).