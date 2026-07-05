Rub This Seasoning Trio On Cabbage Steaks For Steakhouse-Worthy Flavor

If you've been wanting to change up your meal plan to incorporate more meat-free dishes, look no further than cabbage. This versatile cruciferous vegetable can stand in for steak surprisingly well. In fact, you should be cooking cabbage steaks more often to reap the benefits of the nutritious and delicious veggie. To mimic your favorite steakhouse flavors, use garlic powder, onion powder, and paprikain your cabbage rub for a dish that satisfies meat-lovers but is still accessible to a vegetarian or vegan diet.

Much like you can customize the flavor of your steaks by making your own spice rub, so too can you do this with the cabbage version. This trio of seasonings is a triple threat of savory flavor, and all three are staples in popular steak seasonings. The pungent dried garlic and onion provide crucial aromatic notes while the paprika gives the whole thing just enough spice.

Start by mixing up your rub using the spices and a bit of olive oil, which will act as a binder to adhere it to the cabbage steaks. After coating your cabbage rounds with the mixture, use your preferred method of cooking to prepare the veggie steaks to perfection; you can roast them in the oven, sear them in a skillet on the stovetop, or even place them on a flaming grill to get a nice char.