Rub This Seasoning Trio On Cabbage Steaks For Steakhouse-Worthy Flavor
If you've been wanting to change up your meal plan to incorporate more meat-free dishes, look no further than cabbage. This versatile cruciferous vegetable can stand in for steak surprisingly well. In fact, you should be cooking cabbage steaks more often to reap the benefits of the nutritious and delicious veggie. To mimic your favorite steakhouse flavors, use garlic powder, onion powder, and paprikain your cabbage rub for a dish that satisfies meat-lovers but is still accessible to a vegetarian or vegan diet.
Much like you can customize the flavor of your steaks by making your own spice rub, so too can you do this with the cabbage version. This trio of seasonings is a triple threat of savory flavor, and all three are staples in popular steak seasonings. The pungent dried garlic and onion provide crucial aromatic notes while the paprika gives the whole thing just enough spice.
Start by mixing up your rub using the spices and a bit of olive oil, which will act as a binder to adhere it to the cabbage steaks. After coating your cabbage rounds with the mixture, use your preferred method of cooking to prepare the veggie steaks to perfection; you can roast them in the oven, sear them in a skillet on the stovetop, or even place them on a flaming grill to get a nice char.
Tips for seasoning and serving cabbage steaks
No matter how you choose to make your cabbage steaks, starting with a flavorful rub is imperative, particularly if you want to give them those steakhouse flavors we all know and love. For the best results when grilling cabbage steaks, cut thick rounds of cabbage with the stem left in to keep them from falling apart over the heat. While the basic trio of garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika is a solid foundation of seasoning, you can always get creative with other complementary ingredient additions.
You can add crushed chili flakes or cayenne pepper to the mix if you're looking for a more bold and spicy taste. Alternatively, try cracked black pepper or white pepper to accent this savory spice blend. Or take inspiration from the flavors of Asian cuisine and make grilled cabbage steaks with furikake.
As for serving, feel free to create other nutrient-rich vegetable side dishes to enhance your entree. Try a medley of sauteed mushrooms for a boost of umami flavor. To round out the meal, prepare a side salad with lentils or other dense beans. With the steakhouse flavors from the cabbage rub and protein from this side dish, you surely won't miss the meat.