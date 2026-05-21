The Right Way To Grill Cabbage 'Steaks' — No Burning And Better Flavor
Cabbage is a highly versatile vegetable lending itself to any manner of cooking methods — not mention a raw shred for salads, coleslaw, and taco toppings. But grilling is arguably one of the best ways to showcase just how delicious cabbage can be. Not only does a hearty vegetable like cabbage hold up well against the heat when cooked on the grill, but the smoky, charred marks coupled with the caramelization imparted by the high-heat technique really bring an inimitable depth of flavor. If you're new to grilling cabbage steaks, there are a few tips to keep in mind for the best results.
Size is important when it comes to cabbage steaks. So, you want to ensure that the rounds have at least a ¾-inch thickness to ensure that they won't fall apart when you flip them. If you're cutting the steaks into wedges, be sure to leave the stem intact as it'll anchor the leaves and uphold structural integrity. To cook the cabbage steaks, bring the grill to a hot 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Brush each round on all sides with olive oil and a generous helping of salt and pepper, then throw them onto the grill. The cabbage steaks should take around 5 to 8 minutes per side. It might take longer on the first side to create those signature grill marks, so check that they are present before carefully flipping the steaks with a pair of tongs.
More grilled cabbage tips and serving ideas
A telltale sign the cabbage steaks are done is the visual cue of charred, crispy, blackened edges. However, you can also do a tactile test by stabbing the stems with a fork or knife. If the stem is fork-tender, you know the much thinner leaves branching off of the stem are. If the steaks are nice and charred but lack tenderness, you can move them over to an indirect heat zone, close the lid of the grill, and let them cook off for another couple of minutes.
The charring from the grill marks brings a smokiness to the naturally bitter notes of a cruciferous vegetable like cabbage, making it all the more complex in flavor. However, if the cabbage tastes too bitter for your liking, a squeeze of lemon juice right before serving can brighten and balance flavors. Of course, if you want to add even more depth to the cabbage steaks, you can marinate them for about 30 minutes in a blend of oil, acid, and any spices of your choice. However, the steaks themselves are flavorful enough on their own, making for a delicious blank canvas for all types of garnishes and sauces. For example, in one of our recipes for grilled cabbage steaks, we finish the rounds off with a sprinkling of furikake to bring a burst of umami. Otherwise, a drizzle of chili crisp from one of your favorite brands can add some heat. In another recipe for grilled cabbage, we even serve the grilled wedges alongside a fresh and tangy chimichurri sauce.