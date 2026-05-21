The Right Way To Grill Cabbage 'Steaks' — No Burning And Better Flavor

Cabbage is a highly versatile vegetable lending itself to any manner of cooking methods — not mention a raw shred for salads, coleslaw, and taco toppings. But grilling is arguably one of the best ways to showcase just how delicious cabbage can be. Not only does a hearty vegetable like cabbage hold up well against the heat when cooked on the grill, but the smoky, charred marks coupled with the caramelization imparted by the high-heat technique really bring an inimitable depth of flavor. If you're new to grilling cabbage steaks, there are a few tips to keep in mind for the best results.

Size is important when it comes to cabbage steaks. So, you want to ensure that the rounds have at least a ¾-inch thickness to ensure that they won't fall apart when you flip them. If you're cutting the steaks into wedges, be sure to leave the stem intact as it'll anchor the leaves and uphold structural integrity. To cook the cabbage steaks, bring the grill to a hot 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Brush each round on all sides with olive oil and a generous helping of salt and pepper, then throw them onto the grill. The cabbage steaks should take around 5 to 8 minutes per side. It might take longer on the first side to create those signature grill marks, so check that they are present before carefully flipping the steaks with a pair of tongs.