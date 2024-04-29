The Telltale Sign That Your Cabbage Steak Is Done Cooking

The trick to a perfect cabbage steak is pinpointing how long you want your steaks to cook on each side. The ideal steak should be lightly charred on the outside, and have a buttery interior. Flipping your steaks too soon risks losing out on that magical flavor and texture from the grilling. Tasting Table recipe developer Chanel Murphy-Lowe's grilled cabbage steaks with furikake simplify the cooking process by offering clear instructions for when your cabbage steaks are done. Her trick to getting that ideal appearance and texture is a light coating of oil before they hit the pan.

"You want the edges to char a bit and the oil will help with this, too," says Murphy-Lowe. "The cooked cabbage should be pretty tender, as well."

Murphy-Lowe's recipe calls for the cabbage to be cooked on the grill for six minutes on each side for an overall cook time of 12 minutes. Depending on the size of your cabbages, you might need to cook them longer. Six minutes on each side is a good starting point for an average-sized cabbage, but the charring offers a visual cue of how done your cabbage steaks are. You're just looking for a char around the outer edges. An easy way to see if your steaks are done in the middle is if you can easily stick a knife through the center.

This method for gauging the doneness also works for oven-roasted cabbage steaks. However, it'll take longer to roast them — between 15 and 25 minutes.