Got Extra Puff Pastry? Make Cinnamon Rolls With Just 3 Simple Ingredients

Homemade cinnamon rolls have an unbeatable charm, but if you don't have all the right ingredients or two hours to spare, you may typically settle for the canned version instead. Fortunately, there's a happy medium between that delivers a homemade flavor without the extra time. If you have leftover puff pastry, combine it with butter and cinnamon sugar for easy semi-homemade cinnamon rolls.

Store-bought puff pastry eliminates the painstaking process of making the dough from scratch, making it a great shortcut when it comes to cinnamon rolls. Puff pastry already has a rich, buttery flavor, so there's no need to do anything else to the dough itself.

Once you've got your puff pastry rolled out on a lightly floured surface, drizzle it with melted butter and sprinkle it evenly with cinnamon sugar. Roll the dough into a tight log, then cut it into even one-inch pieces and arrange them in a greased baking dish. Top with more melted butter and cinnamon sugar, and bake the rolls at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes or until they're golden brown.