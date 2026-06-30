For San Francisco's Best Donuts Served Around The Clock, This Old-School Spot Is My Favorite
No matter what time of day you wander down Polk Street in San Francisco, you'll eventually find yourself weaving through a bustling crowd of hungry people, all gathered beneath a navy-blue awning, eagerly waiting to make their way through a certain set of doors. You'll probably smell the establishment before you see it. The aromas of warm cinnamon, hot oil, and powdered sugar tend to waft all the way down the block, enticing late-night partygoers, shift workers, and early risers 24 hours a day. What they're all waiting for is Bob's Donuts, an old-school, family-run donut shop that's been a part of San Francisco's fabric since 1960.
I first visited Bob's four years ago, only a few days after moving to the city. I had just stepped out of a bar and was about to order an Uber when, bleary-eyed, my friends informed me that no night out in San Francisco was complete without a visit to Bob's. At 2 a.m. in the freezing cold, I, along with the long line of tired, stumbling 20-somethings around me, had never smelled anything so good.
I eventually ended up working at a bakery that sells some of the best pastries in San Francisco, and have a slight sugar addiction, so I've eaten my fair share of treats around the city. But that first bite into a fluffy, piping-hot glazed donut from Bob's still wins out almost every time — inebriated or not.
Who owns Bob's Donuts?
Bob's Donuts has earned its reputation for a number of reasons. The opening hours probably play a part — there aren't many places you can go that late and order something other than a burger. The no-frills atmosphere is also surprisingly inviting. It's almost like stepping through a time-travel portal you didn't know you wanted to walk through.
For years, Bob's was a takeout-only spot with nothing but a small formica counter, some display trays, and a fridge full of miniature milk cartons. In 2025, the shop moved to a larger location right across the street. There are a few tables now, a mishmash of donut-themed artworks dot the walls, and — wait for it — there's a bathroom. The blue awning is still there, as are the neon signs, and most importantly, the Ahn family remains behind the counter.
Aya Ahn's mother-in-law took over Bob's Donuts in the 1970s, and she's acted as head chef for over 20 years. Ahn runs Bob's with her friend and co-owner Roberto Vallejo, who's been the mastermind behind some of the shop's more inventive, modern offerings like blueberry cake donuts and s'mores chocolate raised donuts. Funnily enough, no one in the city seems to know who exactly Bob is — even Ahn. It's thought that the person who orginally opened the store was indeed named Bob, but the original owner has never been confirmed. The mystery only adds to the lore.
What to order at Bob's Donuts
Ahn, Vallejo, and their team make every one of the thousands of donuts and pastries served at Bob's every day from scratch. The fryers are almost constantly fired, ensuring that no product is ever more than eight hours old, and some of the most popular items, like the classic glazed donuts, never even reach a display case.
You can find almost every flavor — from maple bacon to Cinnamon Toast Crunch — on offer, and there is a range of malasadas (Hawaii's answer to donuts) and croissants, too. The best move is to ask for whatever is hot, but the apple fritters are legendary, and I have friends who only ever order the cake crumb donut. The traditional buttermilk donuts are also perfectly crisp on the outside and chewy in the middle, and the maple frosted is one of my personal favorites.
You really can't go wrong; everything at Bob's is good — so much so that it's not just the young and restless you'll find in line, but also hungry tourists, local workers, and celebrities. Even Prince and Nicolas Cage paid visits back in the day. If you feel up to it, there's also the Bob's Donut challenge, which involves eating one of the store's famous giant donuts (the equivalent of 12 regular-sized donuts) in under three minutes. Once you try a bite you might be tempted — especially if you get dragged inside after 1 a.m.