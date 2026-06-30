For San Francisco's Best Donuts Served Around The Clock, This Old-School Spot Is My Favorite

No matter what time of day you wander down Polk Street in San Francisco, you'll eventually find yourself weaving through a bustling crowd of hungry people, all gathered beneath a navy-blue awning, eagerly waiting to make their way through a certain set of doors. You'll probably smell the establishment before you see it. The aromas of warm cinnamon, hot oil, and powdered sugar tend to waft all the way down the block, enticing late-night partygoers, shift workers, and early risers 24 hours a day. What they're all waiting for is Bob's Donuts, an old-school, family-run donut shop that's been a part of San Francisco's fabric since 1960.

I first visited Bob's four years ago, only a few days after moving to the city. I had just stepped out of a bar and was about to order an Uber when, bleary-eyed, my friends informed me that no night out in San Francisco was complete without a visit to Bob's. At 2 a.m. in the freezing cold, I, along with the long line of tired, stumbling 20-somethings around me, had never smelled anything so good.

I eventually ended up working at a bakery that sells some of the best pastries in San Francisco, and have a slight sugar addiction, so I've eaten my fair share of treats around the city. But that first bite into a fluffy, piping-hot glazed donut from Bob's still wins out almost every time — inebriated or not.