Does Cooking Bacon In A Saucepan Improve The Flavor? We Put It To The Test

Everyone has their go-to method for preparing bacon. We can draw on many tips to cook the absolute best bacon, but regardless of your preferred technique, there are those of us who are never truly satisfied, ever-searching for that quintessential quick-and-easy way to cook rashers. While I've had my tried-and-true favorite method for cooking bacon in place for years — crispy oven-baked bacon — I'm always game to try a fresh hack. So, when I spotted one gaining traction online about cooking bacon in a saucepan, I put it to the test.

Rumor has it that the saucepan bacon technique cuts cooking time and hassle, and has the potential to increase crispness and flavor. There was even one person who dared to say this method left her time to do other things while it cooked — and this is what I like most about preparing oven-baked bacon. Could cooking bacon in a saucepan be even easier than my beloved oven technique? There was only one way to find out.

It turns out there's not much to the cooking method itself: open a whole package of bacon, throw it in your saucepan (or another steep-sided pot), turn the strips with tongs as they cook until done, and remove them from the pot. This all sounded easy enough, but would I end up with perfectly cooked bacon with less muss and fuss than using a traditional skillet or baking sheet? And would cooking bacon in a saucepan somehow enhance its flavor? Let the challenge begin!