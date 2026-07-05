9 Mistakes Everyone Makes Cooking Salmon In The Air Fryer

Overcooking can be a problem when it comes to just about any kind of fish, no matter what cooking method you use, and salmon is no exception. But since you're probably not watching the salmon in the air fryer as closely as you would if it were in the oven, overcooking it is a surprisingly common mistake.

"Air fryers blow out hot air very quickly, and most people do not realize how fast salmon will cook," says Mark McShane. "Therefore, a few more minutes may end up making your salmon extremely dry and chalky versus moist and flaky."

If it's your first time cooking salmon in an air fryer, the best bet is to follow an established recipe so you know what to expect. We have a tasty Korean-style air fryer salmon recipe for you to try if you're looking for some guidance. But since all air fryers are different, you should also follow this piece of advice from McShane: "To ensure you don't overcook your salmon, I always tell my students to check it about two minutes prior to the recommended cooking time."

But what if you've already overcooked your salmon? You might think you have to either force it down or just throw it in the trash, but there are actually many ways to use overcooked salmon that taste surprisingly delicious.