The Best Herbs And Spices For Seasoning Salmon
Salmon is one of the most popular types of fish in America. This is not only because of the health benefits, salmon is also pretty easy to find — and it's extremely versatile. You can serve a piece of salmon on top of any salad or pair it with a range of sides like potatoes, roasted root vegetables, or fluffy grains. You can also use salmon to make burgers, curries, and more. While it's nice to have all of these options, it can feel a little overwhelming. So, we talked to Nana Darkwah, executive chef of Ocean Hai in Clearwater Beach, Florida, about the best herbs and seasonings to use with salmon.
Darkwah's top advice is to keep things simple. Salmon has a delicious natural flavor that you don't want to mask but certain elements can cut through some of the fat and provide a nice fragrance. Reach for the usual suspects like salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and then think about using fresh, zesty herbs like mint or basil.
Darkwah says, "In addition to seasoning salmon with dry seasonings like salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder, classic fresh herbs such as thyme, basil, rosemary, and mint pair well with salmon because they complement its natural richness without overpowering it." Dill also works well with salmon, as does parsley. You can use olive oil to moisten the herbs and some lemon juice or zest to brighten the flavors up and tie everything together.
The best way to cook herbed salmon
Nana Darkwah likes to use this base to create a fresh chimichurri sauce or marinade, which will create a vibrant flavor and keep the inside of the flesh tender. He says, "Making a chimichurri-style marinade is a great way to season the fish, and finishing with a basting technique will keep it moist and flavorful." To lean into this, try using oregano or cilantro in your herb mix and toss in some garlic, red pepper flakes, and red wine vinegar.
Once you've prepared the chimichurri, marinate the salmon for about 30 minutes. Roasting will help it stay moist but you can pan fry, grill, or broil too. If roasting, aim to cook the salmon at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 minutes or so. To baste it as Darkwah suggests, just spoon the juices from the bottom of the pan back over the salmon toward the end of cooking. If pan-frying, baste constantly for at least the final minute.
Dried herbs are fine too and you can finish the salmon under the broiler for a crispier exterior. If you're looking for more ideas, a mix of garlic, onion, and paprika also works well with salmon, as does cumin, Cajun seasoning, chili powder, or Chinese five spice. You can always follow a recipe for something like miso-teriyaki salmon or classic blackened salmon to make sure you don't create anything too overpowering.