The Best Herbs And Spices For Seasoning Salmon

Salmon is one of the most popular types of fish in America. This is not only because of the health benefits, salmon is also pretty easy to find — and it's extremely versatile. You can serve a piece of salmon on top of any salad or pair it with a range of sides like potatoes, roasted root vegetables, or fluffy grains. You can also use salmon to make burgers, curries, and more. While it's nice to have all of these options, it can feel a little overwhelming. So, we talked to Nana Darkwah, executive chef of Ocean Hai in Clearwater Beach, Florida, about the best herbs and seasonings to use with salmon.

Darkwah's top advice is to keep things simple. Salmon has a delicious natural flavor that you don't want to mask but certain elements can cut through some of the fat and provide a nice fragrance. Reach for the usual suspects like salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and then think about using fresh, zesty herbs like mint or basil.

Darkwah says, "In addition to seasoning salmon with dry seasonings like salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder, classic fresh herbs such as thyme, basil, rosemary, and mint pair well with salmon because they complement its natural richness without overpowering it." Dill also works well with salmon, as does parsley. You can use olive oil to moisten the herbs and some lemon juice or zest to brighten the flavors up and tie everything together.