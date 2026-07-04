Give A Bag Of Potato Chips 10X The Flavor With This Trader Joe's Seasoning Hack

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't love a good potato chip. The crisp, salty crunch is arguably the closest humans will ever get to culinary perfection. The potato chip is so universally loved, in fact, that you've probably never even thought it possible to improve, but that's where Trader Joe's seasoning blends come into the mix. There are two Trader Joe's seasoning blends that I can recommend to create a delicious custom flavor.

The first Trader Joe's seasoning I recommend adding to chips is the Ranch Seasoning Blend, which has buttermilk flavor powder, granulated garlic, onion, dried dill, green onion, chives, black pepper, and a little bit of sea salt. It goes best with ridged potato chips, in my opinion, because the shape grips the seasoning better. This combination is for the salt lovers, though, so if sodium isn't your thing, then use a light hand with the Ranch Seasoning.

The next TJ's seasoning blend that changed the way I thought about potato chips is the Green Goddess Seasoning Blend. This blend has a lot of the same base flavors as the ranch version, including minced onion, granulated garlic, dried chives, and green onion, but with a little more of an herbaceous pop from added parsley and, of course, green color from dried spinach. I like this with the Trader Joe's Ode to the Classic Potato Chips because it's reminiscent of a Lay's Sour Cream and Onion chip.