Give A Bag Of Potato Chips 10X The Flavor With This Trader Joe's Seasoning Hack
You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't love a good potato chip. The crisp, salty crunch is arguably the closest humans will ever get to culinary perfection. The potato chip is so universally loved, in fact, that you've probably never even thought it possible to improve, but that's where Trader Joe's seasoning blends come into the mix. There are two Trader Joe's seasoning blends that I can recommend to create a delicious custom flavor.
The first Trader Joe's seasoning I recommend adding to chips is the Ranch Seasoning Blend, which has buttermilk flavor powder, granulated garlic, onion, dried dill, green onion, chives, black pepper, and a little bit of sea salt. It goes best with ridged potato chips, in my opinion, because the shape grips the seasoning better. This combination is for the salt lovers, though, so if sodium isn't your thing, then use a light hand with the Ranch Seasoning.
The next TJ's seasoning blend that changed the way I thought about potato chips is the Green Goddess Seasoning Blend. This blend has a lot of the same base flavors as the ranch version, including minced onion, granulated garlic, dried chives, and green onion, but with a little more of an herbaceous pop from added parsley and, of course, green color from dried spinach. I like this with the Trader Joe's Ode to the Classic Potato Chips because it's reminiscent of a Lay's Sour Cream and Onion chip.
How to level up your custom-flavored potato chips even more
The technique I use to season my chips is the same regardless of flavor pairing. I start with about 2 teaspoons of my chosen seasoning, sprinkle it into an open bag, fold it shut, and give the whole thing a good shake until the chips are evenly coated. You can add more seasoning at this point, but it's best to start slowly to avoid overdoing it.
The above seasoning and potato chip suggestions are a good starting point, but don't be afraid to max out the flavor and get creative with your snacking. I haven't tried any other combos, personally, but Trader Joe's has all kinds of chips that are just begging to be upgraded with a little flavor and spice. The Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips would be yummy with the addition of the famous Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend, for example. Or, the Carolina Gold Style BBQ Ridge Cut Potato Chips with the Chili Lime Seasoning Blend would bring a bright and summery kick to your snack game.
Another flavorful way to elevate your potato chips is to combine this custom seasoning trick with the viral potato chip towers. Take the classic Ridge Cut Potato Chips with Sea Salt, for example, and toss them with a little bit of the Truffle Powder Seasoning from Trader Joe's (which is a seasonal item, so catch it while you can). Lay out the seasoned chips on a serving platter and top with chunks of creamy Brie cheese, shreds of prosciutto, dollops of fig jam, and drizzle with hot honey or a balsamic glaze for the ultimate fancy nachos that are sure to impress.