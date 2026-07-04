7 Best Trader Joe's Meats For A Showstopping Charcuterie Board

There's always an occasion for a charcuterie board, whether you want a chic snack for yourself or prefer to set up an impressive one for guests. It's the perfect way to pop a few tasty items in one convenient platter. And while Trader Joe's may be known for its selection of assorted snacks and prepared foods, it can be the ideal place to get charcuterie meats, too.

And so, we're here to compile the best meats to level up your board. We've tried most of these ourselves, or they have been mentioned positively in a previous Tasting Table article. We also backed up anything our team hasn't tried with information garnered from public reviews — and we sometimes included reviews for items we have tried, just so you can get more insights.

We picked out some stellar options that not only taste good, but also look the part; you can fold and display the cured meats in many ways to mix up your entertaining. There are different meat types, shapes, and overarching flavors, giving you the flexibility to build your platter around any other additions: fruits, cheese, etc. You don't have to go to a specialty store to find some incredible meats; these Trader Joe's options will impress just about anyone who eats them.