9 Cooking Hacks That Just Don't Work

There is no mystery about why we continue to obsess over cooking hacks. Anything that promises a novel way to make cooking easier, faster, or less expensive is always going to attract attention, even if it makes our lives only marginally more efficient. There are plenty of cooking hacks that actually work, from using a thread to cut cakes to sprinkling bacon with flour to make it extra crispy. But for all the kitchen hacks that do work, there is, almost certainly, an equal number that not only have no basis in reality but also drive chefs crazy. There is no evidence, for example, that storing guacamole with an avocado pit in it actually works, even though you'll find plenty of social media posts that insist otherwise.

To break through the noise of the internet and figure out which so-called hacks just aren't worth your time, we spoke with two experts — Jürgen David, the director of pastry research and Development at the Institute of Culinary Education, and Emily Laurae, a pastry chef and recipe developer. They both pointed to hacks that don't work for very specific reasons, but in Laurae's words, most of them fall afoul of a broader issue. "Generally, the biggest misconception I see is that baking shortcuts can replace time and technique within a recipe," she said. "Baking is chemistry, and while some hacks can save a few minutes, they rarely produce identical results."