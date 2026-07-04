No Pans, Just Foil: A Better Way To Make Perfectly Gooey Grilled Cheese

An ooey, gooey grilled cheese sandwich is more than a childhood staple — it's a delicacy. On their own, bread and cheese are amazing, but when melted together for a cheesy, crispy snack, they become heaven on a plate. Growing up, you probably watched your parents break out the frying pan and slather loads of butter on it to make grilled cheese on the stove. But what if, instead, you make your grilled cheese official and throw it on the grill this summer?

That's right: Instead of pan-frying your grilled cheese, wrap it in tin foil and cook it on the grill. All you have to do is assemble it, wrap it, and place it on the hot grates for three to four minutes, allowing the moisture trapped in the foil to soften the sandwich. Then, remove the foil, add more butter to each side, and cook it directly on the grates until you've achieved those perfectly golden brown grill marks. It's a fairly easy way to make outstanding grilled cheese, which pairs nicely with the barbecue ribs or hot dogs you're making beside it.

There are some pros and cons to this method. For one, the foil helps the cheese melt more evenly, and if you use firm bread, it won't get soggy or fall apart. On the other hand, the cheese can get stuck to the foil when you unwrap it, creating a potential messy transfer to the grill. But the type of cheese you use may change that.