Not Bins, Not Lazy Susans: There's A Smarter Solution For Tidy Deep Cabinets

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Living with a kitchen that has large, deep cabinets can be a blessing and a curse. Ample storage space is always welcome, of course, and especially in a kitchen. But if your cabinets are too deep, it can be difficult to keep kitchen items organized. As anyone with an overflowing pantry or an overstocked spice rack that needs organizing knows, once things are out of sight, they're often out of mind.

While plenty of people opt for cute kitchen storage systems that involve labels, bins, and lazy susans, adding more accessories can come with its own problems. These might make your cabinet's contents more mobile, but they can also make life unwieldy, because you have to constantly remove things to access the back.

Instead, you might want to consider a built-in solution, and look into adding sliding or rolling shelves to your kitchen cabinets. Essentially, this option involves adding a shelf that functions much like a drawer. It runs on a track that you can pull out of your deep cabinet, so you can better see what's hiding in the kitchen.