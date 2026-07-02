A Deli Expert's Top Tip For Making High-Quality Sandwiches At Home

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A truly great sandwich is a beautiful thing. And it's way more than just ingredients stacked between bread. The best sammies are carefully balanced, with each component working together in beautiful harmony to create the perfect bite. It's why we turned to sandwich expert Owen Han, content creator and author of "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich," for his pro tips.

"Focus on balance, not just ingredients," Han advises. "Most people think deli sandwiches are special because of the meat, but what separates a great sandwich from an average one is how every component works together." While it's tempting to concentrate on the right kind of deli meat or artisanal cheese, sandwich aficionados agree that balance matters even more than individual ingredients. "The bread, meat, cheese, vegetables, condiments, acidity, and texture should all complement each other," he adds. "When one ingredient overwhelms everything else, the sandwich suffers."

When it comes to the one ingredient that can make or break your sandwich, Han advises to "start with better bread," explaining, "You can use great meats and toppings, but if the bread isn't fresh, the sandwich will never reach its full potential. Bread is the foundation of every great sandwich." Bread isn't merely a vessel for fillings; it's quite often the first thing you taste and makes up for almost half the eating experience. Whether it's a crusty baguette, a chewy ciabatta, or a hearty sourdough, it can dramatically change the style of a sandwich. That's why it's important to choose the right bread for your sandwiches.