The Best Yellowstone Frozen Dish In Stores Is Wildly Tasty And Packs 37 Grams Of Protein

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Inspired by the TV series, Yellowstone frozen meals set out to deliver comforting flavors and easy meals that aim to make the taste of home cooking convenient. One of our Tasting Table writers sampled and ranked 12 Yellowstone frozen meals to see whether this is a product that is more than just show. After sampling dishes like Out of the Saddle Crispy Chicken and Poblano Mac & Cheese and Jimmy's Cowboy Chili with Beans, Rip's Ranch Hand Beef and Cheese Pasta Bake came out on top.

The meal is a Tex-Mex-inspired pasta made with meat sauce. Wavy cavatappi noodles lap up juices from ground beef and hug seasoned tomato sauce rich with spices, garlic, onion, and celery. Cheddar cheese is melted over the top of the dish, making sure each bite is a cheesy delight. Though the ingredient list is shorter than the other meals sampled, the recipe is packed with flavor. Plus, with 37 grams of protein in one container, Rip's Pasta Bake will hold you over until the next feed. Those who have sampled the dish agree. "These are soooo good. I live off of the Rip's Ranch Hand. Add in some Townhouse crackers crumbled up and it's just amazing for five bucks," wrote a fan on Reddit. "I love this one! And it's big enough that I can get two meals out of it," added another.