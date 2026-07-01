This Classic Egg-Poaching Tool Is The Thrift Store Find You Shouldn't Pass Up

Do you like thrifting? Do you also like hosting brunch? Then we've got the perfect item for you to search for the next time you hit the second-hand stores: a vintage egg poacher. While there are usually dozens of single-purpose kitchen appliances on the shelves of the houseware section, some of them are far more useful than others. Leave the novelty mugs and sandwich presses behind, and get one of these old-school kitchen tools to up your entertainment game.

If you've ever tried poaching eggs before, then you're probably familiar with the standard method of dropping an egg into swirling boiling water with a splash of vinegar. There's also a good chance you've messed this method up at least once and were left with a broken yolk. While it's possible to master it with a little practice, poaching often adds an element of uncertainty and stress to an already busy morning.

This is where a metal poacher pan comes in handy. These trays have little cups that you grease beforehand, place over a pan of simmering water, and crack your eggs into. The metal helps to distribute heat evenly and cook the eggs quickly, and it's a lot easier to remove them using the cups when they're ready.