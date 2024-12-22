13 Best Egg Poachers, According To Reviews

If you're in the market for the best egg poacher, there are several factors to consider. They come in various styles, cup size, number of eggs it can poach, materials, and price ranges, which can make the decision initially daunting. So, to help you make your decision, we've combed through numerous reviews to find out what reviewers have to say about the highest rated ones. A good egg poacher is as good or better than a fool-proof poached egg recipe.

Our list contains about half as many types of egg poachers as there are methods for poaching eggs. One is a stainless steel pan that comes with an insert that holds egg cups for steam poaching. If you remove the poaching insert, this type doubles as a regular pan. If you already have a perfectly good pan, you can just get a steam poaching insert instead, as long as you pay attention to the height and diameter of your pan. We've also included microwave poachers, silicone cups, an electric poacher, and one that's more of an egg corral. Most of the reported negatives can be overcome by following enclosed instructions, avoiding common egg-poaching mistakes, and using a few tips that reviewers have revealed. Once you've read through the descriptions of the best egg poachers currently on the market, you can make a more informed choice of which is best for you.

