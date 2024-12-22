13 Best Egg Poachers, According To Reviews
If you're in the market for the best egg poacher, there are several factors to consider. They come in various styles, cup size, number of eggs it can poach, materials, and price ranges, which can make the decision initially daunting. So, to help you make your decision, we've combed through numerous reviews to find out what reviewers have to say about the highest rated ones. A good egg poacher is as good or better than a fool-proof poached egg recipe.
Our list contains about half as many types of egg poachers as there are methods for poaching eggs. One is a stainless steel pan that comes with an insert that holds egg cups for steam poaching. If you remove the poaching insert, this type doubles as a regular pan. If you already have a perfectly good pan, you can just get a steam poaching insert instead, as long as you pay attention to the height and diameter of your pan. We've also included microwave poachers, silicone cups, an electric poacher, and one that's more of an egg corral. Most of the reported negatives can be overcome by following enclosed instructions, avoiding common egg-poaching mistakes, and using a few tips that reviewers have revealed. Once you've read through the descriptions of the best egg poachers currently on the market, you can make a more informed choice of which is best for you.
1. Eggsentials Poached Egg Maker
The Eggsentials Poached Egg Maker is the top-rated egg poacher on Amazon and for good reason. It has the highest percentage of 4 or 5 star reviews on our list: 93%. However, it also carries a higher price tag than most, ranging between just over $30 to a little over $40, depending on the size.
This egg poacher uses a high-quality, 3-ply, heavy-duty stainless-steel pan, with two, four, or six cups per pan, depending on which one you order. The cups that hold the eggs are lined with non-stick, food-grade-safe PFOA. Each egg cup has a cool-touch Bakelite knob, which allows you to lift it out of the pan separately. The pan also comes with a free spatula to help remove the eggs. There's also a tempered glass lid.
It has a lot of pluses, like being dishwasher-safe and compatible with an induction stovetop. The cups are large enough to even hold jumbo-sized eggs. Reviewers say that the eggs come out perfectly every time, even though the shape isn't quite like traditional poached eggs. Plus, it's easy to clean up with a quick wipe and rinse. Most potential negatives can be overcome by oiling the cups, using a gentle boil, and keeping the handle away from the heat.
2. Eggsentials Egg Poacher Insert
If you're more interested in finding a poaching insert to place in your existing pan, you might want to opt for the Eggsentials Egg Poacher Insert. It's among the highest-rated products on our list with around 91% of reviewers giving it 4 or 5 stars. Depending on whether you get one with two, four, or six egg cups, it costs between around $15 and $30.
The rack itself is made of stainless steel and fits different sized pans depending on the number of cups. Each cup can accommodate even jumbo-sized eggs and has a PFOA-free non-stick coating. Plus, it has a Bakelite knob to easily remove the hot cups from the pan. It's also noteworthy that the cups sit flat on the countertop and that you can stack them so that they take up less storage space. Plus, they're dishwasher-safe.
Customers like that it's inexpensive, has a simple design, and works easily as long as you buy the right size for your pan. Eggs come out perfectly poached and the inserts are easy to clean. However, reviewers indicate a need to oil the cups to prevent sticking or the non-stick coating coming off.
3. Modern Innovations Egg Poacher Pan
Another pan-style egg poacher is the Modern Innovations Egg Poacher Pan, which has a design that's very similar to the Eggsentials one. About 88% of reviewers rate it 4 or 5 stars. It's also on the more expensive side since it ranges from a bit under $20 for the smallest version to a little under $40 for the largest size.
The heavy-duty 18/8 stainless-steel pans come with an insert that can accommodate two, four, or six eggs, depending on the one you purchase. There's also a version without the pan. The poaching cups are non-stick and PFOA free. There are knobs for taking the cups of the pan, a silicone stay-cool handle, a tempered glass lid, and a silicone spatula to help remove the egg from the pots. It's also dishwasher-safe.
Customers find it to be a high-quality pan. While it's easy to clean, there many parts to clean. But it works when a lot of other products haven't for some customers and can be an upgrade if you don't like the one you have. Even with the stay-cool handle, you may still need a potholder, and oiling the cups should provide for a better release and prevent the non-stick coating from coming off.
4. Elite Gourmet Easy Electric Egg Poacher
If you're looking for an electric gadget that you can use to boil, poach, or turn eggs into an omelet, the Elite Gourmet EGC72SS Electric Egg Poacher might be a good solution for you. It has different inserts that allow you to choose how you want to make your eggs for the day, making it a more versatile solution. Plus, you can use the omelet insert to cook other things besides just eggs. While there are models that come in fun colors, only the stainless steel one that costs somewhere between $20 and $30 and comes with the poaching tray and omelet insert.
The poaching tray accommodates up to two eggs and is BPA-free. To prevent overcooking, the machine has an automatic timer that will automatically turn off and buzz when it's done to avoid overcooking. It also comes with a 1-year warranty.
Customers like that this egg poacher is multi-purpose and is easy to clean. Plus, the eggs are never overdone. The negative reviews mainly seem to be from folks who bought a cheaper model and expected the inserts and buzzer that the more expensive stainless-steel version has. We're betting the product would have more than around 89% 4- or 5-star reviews without the misunderstandings.
5. Excelsteel Egg Poacher with Encapsulated Base
We have two egg poachers by Excelsteel on our list. The Excelsteel Egg Poacher with Encapsulated Base is a stainless steel pan with an insert that holds up to six eggs. It has around 91% of its ratings that are 4 or 5 stars, and the price is close to $25.
Instead of knobs to pull the eggs out of the pan, it has metal loops. The pan itself is 18/10 stainless steel, and there's a non-stick coating on each of the individual egg cups. However, there's no indication of what the coating is made from. It comes with a silicone spatula to assist in removing the eggs, has a handle that is meant to stay cool while using, and has a vented glass lid.
Reviewers like that it makes perfect steam-poached eggs and that the metal loops make it so easy to remove the individual cups. Plus, there's a water fill line for the pan to eliminate guesswork. Those who have induction cooktops say it works fine. They like that the whole thing is dishwasher-safe, which makes cleanup a lot easier. Like the others, you should oil the cups before use to avoid the coating coming off. There have been some complaints of cups cracking over time, but some reviewers have mentioned that loosening the metal rings around the cups prevents this problem.
6. Excelsteel Stainless Steel 2-Cup Egg Poacher
An option for those who like the Excelsteel brand but are looking for a smaller poacher is the Excelsteel Stainless Steel 2-Cup Egg Poacher. It's a little over $20, and over 86% of its reviews are in the 4- to 5-star range.
It's made out of 18/10 stainless steel, and the two removable cups have a metal loop to help lift it out of the pan insert. Since the cups have a non-stick coating, they're easy to clean as long as you cook with a little oil. However, like the larger version, there's no indication of what the coating is made from. It comes with a vented glass lid, and has a stay-cool handle.
Reviewers have had great luck with making just the right number of perfectly poached eggs with this pan, and cleanup is a breeze. The lid and the metal loops get hot, but you can use a potholder or tongs to remove them or allow them to cool down with the heat off while the eggs finish cooking.
7. Sistema Microwave Egg Cooker and Poacher
If you're looking for a cheap option for microwave poaching, the Sistema Microwave Egg Cooker and Poacher is a good choice. Customers report being able to poach two large eggs at a time. Around 86% of users gave this poacher 4 or 5 stars. Plus, at less than $15, it's one of the cheapest options on our list. It also comes in two colors: red or blue.
One of the bonuses of the Sistema poacher is that you can also use it to make scrambled eggs and mini omelets in the microwave, too. Since you close the lid to poach, it has a steam-release vent to avoid an explosion. Also, a little oil might help. For those concerned about it being plastic, it's phthalate- and BPA-free and made in New Zealand with virgin plastic. It's also dishwasher-safe to make cleanup easy.
Reviewers are wowed by how easy it is to use and how perfectly the eggs come out despite it being microwaved. Some customers report using it to meal prep their eggs for the week ahead of time. However, others aren't a fan of the texture of microwaved poached eggs. It also won't last indefinitely, but it's also cheap enough to replace.
8. Runzi Egg Poacher Pan
Yet another pan-style poacher that reviewers seem to like is the Runzi Egg Poacher Pan. This 3-ply stainless steel pan has an insert with enough individual cups to hold four extra-large eggs. 87% of reviewers give it at least a 4- or 5-star rating, and it costs just over $30.
Once again, the cups have a non-stick, PFOA-free coating inside them, but you should still oil them before use to avoid it coming off on the eggs. You also get a food-grade silicone spatula to help you remove the eggs, and the lid is made of tempered glass. The pan works with an induction stovetop, and all the pieces are dishwasher-safe.
Once they get the timing right, customers report perfect poached eggs that are easy to make. They also like the sturdy design and how easy it is to clean. Although the listing on Amazon says it has Bakelite knobs, it comes with metal loops instead, which is disappointing when expecting knobs.
9. Kitchen Craft Egg Poacher Pan
Yet another reviewer favorite in the pan-with-poacher-insert category is the Kitchen Craft Egg Poacher Pan. While the most popular one is the 4-hole pan, there's also a 2-hole and 6-hole design. 86% of reviewers give the pan 4- or 5-star reviews. At just under $50, it's the most expensive pan on our list.
The heavy stainless steel pan is extra deep, which prevents burning if you like to poach your eggs longer than usual. Keep in mind that the cups are smaller and fit medium-sized eggs better than large. The non-stick BPA-free pods lift out of the pan with individual knobs, it works on an induction stovetop, and it can be washed in the dishwasher. Plus, it comes with a 1-year warranty.
Customers find that this pan seems to be higher quality than some of the other ones that are available, which justifies the higher price tag. They also like that it makes perfect eggs every time when oiled. However, you do have to be careful of the steam coming out of the toughened-glass lid and be careful with the hot cups.
10. Cozilife Silicone Egg Poaching Cups
If you don't like the idea of using cups with a non-stick surface or plastic products to poach your eggs, Cozilife Silicone Egg Poaching Cups offer a good solution. At only a little over $10 for a four pack, they're among the cheapest options on our list. And around 81% of reviews are in the 4- to 5-star range.
The material is worry-free since the cups are made from non-toxic, food-grade silicone and are BPA-free. Each cup accommodates one small or medium-sized egg. Not only are they safe to use in a pan of boiling water on your stovetop, but you can also use them in the microwave or the oven. Just keep in mind that they can only tolerate heat up to 405 degrees Fahrenheit. They're dishwasher-safe, and since they stack together, they won't take a lot of space in your cupboard.
Reviewers like that the cups are easy to use, easy to clean, and are thin enough for the heat in boiling water to easily poach the eggs. Most of the complaints about these cups seem to be solvable by coating the cups with oil to keep the eggs from sticking, using a gentle rather than rolling boil with the eggs, not overcrowding the pan, and using a lid on top for more even heating.
11. OXO Good Grips Silicone Egg Poachers
The OXO Good Grips Silicone Egg Poachers approach the idea of an egg poacher in a completely different way than any of the others on our list. Rather than hold the egg for steaming or microwaving, these poachers create a corral around the egg while it's boiling in a pan of water to keep it more contained. At a little over $10, it's one of the cheaper options on our list.
The OXO poacher has an hourglass shape with a funnel at the top that allows you to drop the egg into the chamber at the bottom for poaching. The bottom chamber is surrounded by holes that help the water flow around the egg. The two poachers collapse for efficient storage. Plus, they're easy to clean, non-toxic, BPA-free, and dishwasher-safe.
Reviewers like that this egg poacher makes traditional poached eggs without having to master any of the tips for making perfect poached eggs. They like the simplicity of the product and how easy it is to clean. Reviewers have found that they also work nicely for keeping the shape of fried eggs. To get them to work correctly for poaching, reviewers find that it's important to have a deep pan and fill it with the correct water level, use vinegar in the water to keep it from falling apart, not crowd the pan, and simmer the eggs rather than have them at a rolling boil.
12. Norpro Nonstick 4-Egg Poacher
The Norpro Nonstick 4-Egg Poacher is a one-piece pan insert that can accommodate up to four eggs. It fits into any pan or skillet that's at least 9 inches in diameter. It's also fairly expensive at around $15.
The one-piece design has a stay-cool knob just in the center, which makes it easy to lift out of the water. Having only one piece makes it easier to clean and store. It also has a non-stick surface to make the eggs easy to remove from the pan. However, we don't know what the non-stick surface is made from. Something different about the egg reservoirs in this poacher is that they have divots in the bottom. The reservoir also has a shape that's wide rather than deep like some other inserts.
Customers like that the pan makes perfect poached eggs and is easy to clean by hand. It also seems to go through the dishwasher fine. Some of the keys to success seem to be adding the filled poacher to simmering water, using oil, and using a lid.
13. Kicofit Egg Poacher Microwavable
Another microwavable egg poacher that reviewers like is the Kicofit Egg Poacher Microwavable. It comes in either a one-pack of orange or blue or a two-pack of orange and blue or just blue. The one-pack is closer to $10, while the two-pack is closer to $20.
This microwavable egg poacher is different from the other on our list in that it has a water reservoir, removable slotted egg cups, and comes with a lid. So, the eggs boil in the water like traditional poached eggs, and the slotted egg cups help to keep the eggs in place and remove them from the water. Not only is the egg poacher made from non-toxic, high-grade, BPA-free silicone, but it includes a measuring cup so that there's no second-guessing.
Reviewers appreciate how easy this microwavable egg poacher is to use to make great poached eggs quickly as well as how easy it is to clean. You may need to experiment with the heat level and timing, checking to see if your poached eggs are done, as some reviewers have had problems at temperatures that are too low or too high.
Methodology
When trying to determine the best egg poachers for our list, we considered several factors. One was that we wanted a good sampling of reviews. So, we chose ones that had at least 2,000 ratings. We wanted to ensure that every product on our list had a high percentage of 4- and 5-star reviews. We also scrutinized the negative reviews, being more forgiving of ones that could be explained by user error rather than poor craftsmanship. Price also played a factor, where a product with a higher price tag would be expected to be made better and last longer with regular usage than the cheaper ones.