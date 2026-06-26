The Bear's Iconic Final Meal, Explained — Exclusive

Contains spoilers for "The Bear" Season 5

While viewers of "The Bear" might, at this point, be most familiar with the breakout stars of the show — namely Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Jeremy Allen White — there's one name everyone should be spotlighting in addition: Courtney Storer.

Courtney is the show's culinary producer and a longtime chef herself, in addition to being the sibling of the show's creator, Christopher Storer, so she intimately knows what it takes to create the incredible dishes featured prominently in the show. While all five seasons have featured visually impressive meals, in the final episodes, we focus on one last dinner service with several standout dishes. Each course is crafted to perfection and reflective of the characters' development over the run of the award-winning television program. Courtney says, "I'm able to really understand what story [Chris is] trying to tell and use the food as a vessel to do that. It kind of feels like to me its own character in a way."

Just in time for the fifth and final season's premiere, Courtney spoke exclusively with Tasting Table about her influences and process around designing this last set of dishes, and just how they all came together to create one last unforgettable service.