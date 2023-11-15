This Is The Glass You Should Actually Be Drinking Champagne Out Of

There's nothing quite as synonymous with the idea of celebration than a sparkling flute of Champagne. The slender, tall-stemmed glasses certainly look elegant to begin with, but that's not the only reason flutes tend to be the glassware of choice when it comes to raising a toast. As it happens, their elongated, cylindrical shapes are specifically designed to accelerate and accentuate the dazzling swirls of bubbles, allowing for a fizzy display of effervescence as they rise to the rim. But, though those pearls of carbonation work to further inspire a sense of revelry, the flute's design is, unfortunately, more about style than substance. Sorry to burst your bubble, but that fancy flute isn't the best option for drinking Champagne or any other sparkling wine. Neither are the other popular glassware alternatives: the short, saucer-like coupe or the curvaceous tulip glass.

So, which kind of glass should you actually be pouring your bubbly into? Well, it turns out a regular ol' white wine glass is your best bet. Ask any Champagne connoisseur and they'll tell you that to truly appreciate the bouquet of a fine bubbly, you must engage your olfactory sense, which plays a major role in the perception of flavor. To sufficiently savor the aroma of your sip, the opening of your glass must be wide enough to let it waft out and reach your nostrils. The bowl, meanwhile, should be large enough to let your bubbly breathe.