Consumer Reports' Highest Rated Coffee Maker Is A Commercial-Style Brand Many People Overlook

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Drip coffee makers have been around since 1908, and more than a century later, people still love this old-fashioned way of brewing their morning cup. It's quick, reliable, and can make a large pot at once. Modern technology has given us lots of other types of coffee makers to be sure, but it has also allowed drip coffee machines to evolve and solidly defend their position on the market. A great example of this evolution is Bunn HB Heat N Brew Programmable, which has ranked as the top drip coffee maker according to Consumer Reports.

Bunn's Heat N Brew model was given high scores for ease of use, carafe handling, and brew performance. The water is heated to the ideal temperature of around 200 degrees Fahrenheit first, and only then the brewing begins, yielding a hot and flavorful cup. The carafe has a drip-free design, eliminating the annoying accidental spills. Heat N Brew does take six to 10 minutes to make the coffee, but you can take advantage of the model's programmable clock and schedule the brew to begin at a specific time.

Customers report high satisfaction with this model, finding it reliable. "The most excellent coffee machine I've ever owned. Most wonderful flavor, no matter the strength of coffee brewed," says a review on Amazon. The model does have some downsides, though. While the coffee is brewing, you cannot remove the carafe, and at $175 the price is on the higher side. If you're looking for something more budget-friendly, there are some great drip coffee makers under $50.