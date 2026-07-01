Consumer Reports' Highest Rated Coffee Maker Is A Commercial-Style Brand Many People Overlook
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Drip coffee makers have been around since 1908, and more than a century later, people still love this old-fashioned way of brewing their morning cup. It's quick, reliable, and can make a large pot at once. Modern technology has given us lots of other types of coffee makers to be sure, but it has also allowed drip coffee machines to evolve and solidly defend their position on the market. A great example of this evolution is Bunn HB Heat N Brew Programmable, which has ranked as the top drip coffee maker according to Consumer Reports.
Bunn's Heat N Brew model was given high scores for ease of use, carafe handling, and brew performance. The water is heated to the ideal temperature of around 200 degrees Fahrenheit first, and only then the brewing begins, yielding a hot and flavorful cup. The carafe has a drip-free design, eliminating the annoying accidental spills. Heat N Brew does take six to 10 minutes to make the coffee, but you can take advantage of the model's programmable clock and schedule the brew to begin at a specific time.
Customers report high satisfaction with this model, finding it reliable. "The most excellent coffee machine I've ever owned. Most wonderful flavor, no matter the strength of coffee brewed," says a review on Amazon. The model does have some downsides, though. While the coffee is brewing, you cannot remove the carafe, and at $175 the price is on the higher side. If you're looking for something more budget-friendly, there are some great drip coffee makers under $50.
Even if you've never owned a Bunn machine, you've likely had coffee brewed in one
Bunn is a family-owned American company with a long history in the coffee maker space. Not only does it sell directly to consumers, it also supplies commercial-grade coffee machines to large businesses. There are some major differences between Dunkin' and Starbucks, but what the two chains have in common is that they both use Bunn coffee makers for their standard drip coffee. Another big name that uses this brand's machines is McDonald's, and you'll even find them at 7-11. Chances are that you have enjoyed a cup of Joe from Bunn at least a few times in your life, even if you don't own one of its appliances.
Some customers overlook Bunn, gravitating towards bigger names like Nespresso and Keurig. Yet Consumer Reports found that Bunn ranks very high in brand reliability, which is likely the reason why so many businesses opt for its commercial coffee makers. This tells us that the Heat N Brew model is not a one-off great appliance from an otherwise subpar brand; it's a modernized drip coffee maker from a trusted company that consistently makes its customers happy, producing reliable coffee machines with good longevity.