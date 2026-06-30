Don't Microwave Bread Without This One Extra Item

If you've ever brought home a few loaves of bread but didn't mange to eat them all while they were fresh, it can be difficult to reheat and restore them to their former glory. Most people would think twice before putting bread in the microwave, but one expert disagrees. We spoke with Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and co-author of "Modernist Bread at Home," whose scientific and researched-based approaches to cooking and baking help shed light on the topic.

Although using a microwave isn't the most ideal way to reheat bread, sometimes it's necessary, and can even be a great tool to use. "In our experiments," says Myhrvold, "we found that microwaving performs surprisingly well for smaller loaves of bread." When you do need to refresh more miniscule loaves, Myhrvold recommends "placing a small glass of water in the microwave along with your bread." The water will lend a bit of moisture to the air, preventing the loaf from getting too hard and dry.

"Run the microwave in bursts of 30 to 45 seconds," Myhrvold instructs us, "and check the bread's internal temperature each time until the thermometer reads 170 degrees Fahrenheit." The best and easiest tool to use for the task is a digital instant-read thermometer, which you'll find a variety of uses for in your kitchen.