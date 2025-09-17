Why You Should Think Twice Before Putting Bread In The Microwave

Say you bought a big, beautiful baguette from the grocery store just this morning and hadn't had the time to put it to use. It's now late afternoon and not only has it lost its initial crispness, it's gone limp and spongy. If your first instinct is "just throw it in the microwave" ... no judgment there. But we're here to tell you it's probably the worst way to refresh bread (it's not a coincident bread is starred in our list of foods you should never reheat in a microwave).

So what actually happens when you microwave bread? While it may seem warm and toasty at first, give it a couple of minutes and it toughens into floury bricks. Feel the crust while you're at it, too — instead of that shattering crunch, it just hardens into something flat and unappealing.

Here's the science: microwaves heat food by "jiggling" the water molecules deep within the bread. That water quickly turns to steam and pushes outward. At first, the starch soaks it up, making the bread feel soft and warm. But as it cools, the starch crystallizes again and forces the water back out. Suddenly your baguette is rock-hard, with a crust that's rubbery and chewy instead of crisp.