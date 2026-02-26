The Best Thermometer You'll Want On Hand For Your Air Fryer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are certain items you can cook in an air fryer that just need to be hot and crispy, like french fries or a slice of leftover pizza, but there are other foods that absolutely need to be heated to a certain temperature to ensure food safety, like chicken or fish. Alton Brown says that there are two thermometers that every kitchen needs, but there is only one type of thermometer that's perfect for using with an air fryer. We spoke with Clare Andrews, author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook," about the ideal type of thermometer to use in conjunction with your air fryer.

When it comes to using an air fryer, they are fairly simple, but even the simplest gadgets can take some finessing to get the best out of them. When using an air fryer, Andrews recommends a fast, digital instant-read thermometer. "Air fryers cook quickly and at high convection speeds," explains Andrews, "so you want something that gives you an accurate reading in seconds without prolonged heat loss." While you may be tempted to use a probe-style leave-in thermometer as it's extremely convenient, Andrews dissuades us from using a probe thermometer, explaining that they are not ideal "because the circulating fan can affect placement and airflow." An instant-read thermometer, however, is ideal, as it "lets you briefly pause cooking, check internal temperature accurately, and resume without significantly affecting results," notes Andrews.