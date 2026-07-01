This Hard-Boiled Egg Peeling Style Will Leave You With A Total Disaster

Everyone who's ever been knee-deep in a scroll hole has swiped by myriad supposedly life-changing, "one weird trick" hard-boiled egg hacks, applied to every step, from prep to cooking to peeling. Shockingly, not everything you see about peeling eggs on the internet is true — or a good idea. We put ourselves through the wringer with five methods, and we're here to tell you, some of them are great! Others, however, are absolutely not. The most egregious tactic was an actual, total disaster. Okay, maybe that's a little hyperbolic, but it certainly wasn't effective. Suffice to say, a messy and extremely irritating attempt was made by us, so you don't have to.

If you're wondering which was the worst, the culprit was the "crack-and-roll" method. After hard-boiling the egg, simply make an initial crack in the shall against the counter. Then, gently roll the egg across it, applying light pressure with your palm until (supposedly) the shell develops a network of tiny fractures. The idea is that if the shell is cracked everywhere, it should peel away everywhere. Satisfyingly tactile, almost meditative, it's exactly the kind of kitchen hack that looks shiny and convincing in a 15-second video. Unfortunately, in real life, eggs don't always cooperate.