Give Your Deviled Eggs A Gourmet Look With One Easy Trick

Deviled eggs have been around for centuries, so as you can imagine, there are endless ways to make and upgrade deviled eggs. The Romans made in ovis apalis — what we now know as deviled eggs — by pouring a pine nut-esque vinaigrette over some hard-boiled eggs and calling it a day. One version of deviled eggs that we're particularly digging lets you stick to your favorite recipe but changes up the presentation in elevated fashion. At the end of the day, your presentation can be the fine line between show-stopping deviled eggs or an un-appetizing mess of slippery hors d'oeuvres.

The next time you're bringing your famous deviled eggs to a barbecue, consider standing the eggs up for a vertical presentation. This method isn't quite as foolproof as cutting the eggs in half lengthwise, but it's worth the little bit of added effort. The secret to ensuring you don't split the egg open when digging out the yolk is using a very small spoon. We like to use tiny salt spoons for this task, but a ¼ teaspoon will do the trick as well. To get the egg to stand firmly on its own, make sure to slice a little bit of the bottom off for an even foundation. Use a dab of your favorite mustard for some added suction — just add a drop to your serving dish and stick the hard-boiled egg right on top.