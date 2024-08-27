Give Your Deviled Eggs A Gourmet Look With One Easy Trick
Deviled eggs have been around for centuries, so as you can imagine, there are endless ways to make and upgrade deviled eggs. The Romans made in ovis apalis — what we now know as deviled eggs — by pouring a pine nut-esque vinaigrette over some hard-boiled eggs and calling it a day. One version of deviled eggs that we're particularly digging lets you stick to your favorite recipe but changes up the presentation in elevated fashion. At the end of the day, your presentation can be the fine line between show-stopping deviled eggs or an un-appetizing mess of slippery hors d'oeuvres.
The next time you're bringing your famous deviled eggs to a barbecue, consider standing the eggs up for a vertical presentation. This method isn't quite as foolproof as cutting the eggs in half lengthwise, but it's worth the little bit of added effort. The secret to ensuring you don't split the egg open when digging out the yolk is using a very small spoon. We like to use tiny salt spoons for this task, but a ¼ teaspoon will do the trick as well. To get the egg to stand firmly on its own, make sure to slice a little bit of the bottom off for an even foundation. Use a dab of your favorite mustard for some added suction — just add a drop to your serving dish and stick the hard-boiled egg right on top.
The deviled egg is in the details
Another benefit to serving your deviled eggs vertically, aside from the fact that they'll look like they're straight out of a professional kitchen, is that you can use the carton as a staging area. When ready to dig out the yolks, keep your slippery, peeled eggs in place by popping them back into the carton, then keep them in there until they're stuffed full of yolky, creamy goodness. If you have your culinary life together enough to own one of those lovely ceramic egg holders, feel free to skip cutting the bottoms off of the eggs and instead serve your deviled eggs right in the holder for an aesthetically pleasing, farmhouse-rustic look.
Deviled eggs have been a party-platter staple for centuries, so it can feel nearly impossible to bring something new to the table. But with a few deviled egg-making hacks like this one, you'll ensure that your go-to recipe will stand out amongst the rest. That's the beauty of deviled eggs, they're easy to make, hard to mess up, and wickedly tasty.