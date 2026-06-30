Dumpling Appetizers Just Got 10X Easier To Make With One Brilliant Flour Hack
According to Chef Kenny Leung from YAO NYC, the biggest mistake you're making with homemade dumplings is making your filling too wet. According to us, the biggest mistake is trying to make dumplings at home if you're an amateur home cook and have never made dumplings before. The mistakes come thick and fast, too. First, you'll roll the flour too thickly. Then you'll put too much or too little filling. And inevitably, you will struggle to seal the dumpling shut. It might not seem like much, but the process can trip up the best first-timers. Until now.
A TikTok chef sokolcooks, who cooks restaurant-style dinners at home, has posted a video online that shows a new way of making dumplings that doesn't require any of the traditional skills. That's right, you don't need to know how to knead the dough, roll it out, place the correct amount of filling, or seal it perfectly. Instead, you make no-dough dumplings.
Start by making your filling as you would. From pork and chicken to beef and veggies, here are 23 dumpling recipes that you can keep referring to for inspiration. Roll these into little balls and put them in the freezer for half an hour. Keep a bowl of cold water and a bowl of all-purpose flour ready. Take each frozen dumpling, dip it in the water, and then in the flour. Repeat this process four times. Once you've got a plate full of flour-coated, miniature, meatball-shaped fillings, boil them for six to eight minutes. Drizzle with some chili sauce and dig in. It really is at least 10x easier to make.
Too good to be true?
From air fryer pancakes to ramen popcorn, there are a whole bunch of TikTok food hacks that are totally worth trying. Going by the comments on this particular video, the no-dough dumplings seem like they belong in this category. "They turned out pretty fire," one of the comments read. "All in all, I rate this method a solid 8/10." Basically, if you're one of those enthusiastic home cooks who've tried to make dumplings from scratch and then sworn to stick with frozen or restaurant dumplings for life, this hack might change your mind.
Freezing the filling gives the core a solidity that's easy to work with. The process of dipping them in water and tossing them in flour ensures that there's an even outer covering. It's also easy to control the thickness of this wrapper. All you need to know is how many times you should repeat the flour-water-flour step to get the wrapper to your ideal thickness.
This isn't the only viral dumpling hack online. Because of how hard making these delicious appetizers is, people are constantly on the hunt for the next hack. For example, you can try folding dumplings faster than ever by using chopsticks, or you could follow the other recent internet trend that involved placing small globules of filling on a pan and then covering them with wanton wrappers. But whether we're talking about potstickers, gyozas, momos, or any of the 50 types of dumplings from around the world, this no-dough hack is one that promises to open up a whole new world of dumplings for amateur chefs around the world.