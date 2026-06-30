Dumpling Appetizers Just Got 10X Easier To Make With One Brilliant Flour Hack

According to Chef Kenny Leung from YAO NYC, the biggest mistake you're making with homemade dumplings is making your filling too wet. According to us, the biggest mistake is trying to make dumplings at home if you're an amateur home cook and have never made dumplings before. The mistakes come thick and fast, too. First, you'll roll the flour too thickly. Then you'll put too much or too little filling. And inevitably, you will struggle to seal the dumpling shut. It might not seem like much, but the process can trip up the best first-timers. Until now.

A TikTok chef sokolcooks, who cooks restaurant-style dinners at home, has posted a video online that shows a new way of making dumplings that doesn't require any of the traditional skills. That's right, you don't need to know how to knead the dough, roll it out, place the correct amount of filling, or seal it perfectly. Instead, you make no-dough dumplings.

Start by making your filling as you would. From pork and chicken to beef and veggies, here are 23 dumpling recipes that you can keep referring to for inspiration. Roll these into little balls and put them in the freezer for half an hour. Keep a bowl of cold water and a bowl of all-purpose flour ready. Take each frozen dumpling, dip it in the water, and then in the flour. Repeat this process four times. Once you've got a plate full of flour-coated, miniature, meatball-shaped fillings, boil them for six to eight minutes. Drizzle with some chili sauce and dig in. It really is at least 10x easier to make.