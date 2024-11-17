The Biggest Mistake That Is Ruining Your Homemade Dumplings

Those who have ventured out into the brave culinary waters of constructing homemade dumplings know it's a tenuous venture that can go wrong at any stage. However, if you get it right, folding your own dumplings is a fun and delicious way to impress your friends and family. We spoke with, Kenny Leung, the Executive Chef at YAO NYC to get his take on how to avoid homemade dumpling disasters.

According to Chef Leung, whose menu at YAO NYC features five different iterations of dumplings, there is one big mistake home cooks tend to make when attempting their own dumplings. "Make sure when you fill your dumplings that the dumpling filling isn't too wet," he advises. "If it's too wet, the moisture will break up the dumpling!"

Speaking from experience, it's perfectly natural to want to create a dumpling stuffed with a flavorful, indulgent core, but you'll pay for it when it comes to the folding stage. So when composing your filling — whether you're using meat, veggies, or seafood — it's best to cook off any moisture. For veggies in particular, use a clean tea towel or cheesecloth to squeeze out as much liquid as possible. It's also good to dice your protein into small pieces because larger chunks take longer to cook and can contribute to wrapper tearing if you're not careful.

