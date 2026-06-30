Not Orange Chicken: Trader Joe's Stocks Another Beloved Panda Express Dupe

If you can name a Trader Joe's dish more iconic than the Mandarin Orange Chicken, we applaud you. The fan-favorite ready-to-cook meal has been a staple of freezer aisles since it was introduced to the store in 2004, and it's long been compared to the signature Panda Express dish. If you're a repeat customer, then there's another Panda Express dupe at Trader Joe's that you should try: Honey Walnut Shrimp.

In the product description, the retailer says that the frozen dish was inspired by the numerous restaurant versions already out there. But we all know which honey walnut shrimp reigns king in the world of fast food. The Panda Express iteration features large tempura-battered shrimp that have been tossed in a wok with a sweet sauce and topped with crunchy glazed walnuts. Trader Joe's changes things up slightly with a lighter batter and a pineapple-hinted sauce.

The package contains a creamy sauce and walnuts, too, all of which are packaged separately. To assemble it, you simply saute or bake the shrimp, toss them with the sauce and nuts, and serve with rice or noodles. A store-bought version will probably never live up to a homemade honey walnut shrimp, but this is a cheap, easy option that's handy to have stocked in the freezer.