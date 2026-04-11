This 4-Ingredient Sauce Makes Honey-Walnut Shrimp Better Than Takeout

Honey walnut shrimp is a delicious takeout option, but sometimes cooking your favorites at home can be even tastier because you can adjust recipes and ingredients to suit your own palate. Battered shrimp topped with honey walnuts and tossed in a sweet, creamy sauce sounds like a tricky dish to master, but this is a comfort food that can absolutely be whipped up in your own kitchen — and it only takes 15 minutes, thanks to recipe developer Jennine Rye's grilled honey walnut shrimp recipe.

To make the dressing, simply whisk mayonnaise, sweetened condensed milk, honey, and fresh lemon juice in a small bowl. Each ingredient pulls its own weight, offering sweetness, bright acidity, and enough substance to result in a thick, creamy sauce that can be easily spooned into dishes. This basic dressing can be spruced up with a sprinkle of smoked paprika, or you can use kewpie mayo for a zingier bite. Mayo can be further enhanced with duck fat, sweetened with maple syrup, or spiced up with hot sauce. A homemade garlic aioli can bring herby freshness to your dish if you're wanting a less sweet option. Regardless of your decisions, this is the kind of dressing that can easily find its way onto vegetables or other proteins like chicken hot off the grill or air fryer tofu as well.