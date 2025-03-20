You Only Need 2 Ingredients For Quick And Easy Beer-Battered Shrimp
Frying food often makes it taste better, especially when it comes to shrimp. But the batter doesn't have to be complicated. It is freeing when you realize you can skip sifting flour and whisking it with eggs and milk. Instead, use just two ingredients that will turn the seafood golden, crunchy, and delicious when it hits the oil. All you need is a can of beer and a couple of cups of self-rising flour to create a beer batter for the shrimp that you will be making on repeat.
Self-rising flour is a Southern pantry staple and a secret weapon for bakers because it already contains the leavening ingredient, baking powder, that makes biscuits, cakes, and bread rise to lofty heights. It also has a sprinkle of salt. It's the complete package, without any measuring and mixing.
Beer adds both flavor and carbonation to this culinary equation. The bubbles are key because they are going to aerate the batter, allowing it to puff up as it fries. The carbonation also helps to slow down and decrease gluten formation, which could turn a fried food tough.
Tips for making better beer-battered shrimp
If you are going to make this two-ingredient beer batter, it is important that you start with cold beer. This helps the batter become puffy, crispy, and golden brown when it hits the hot oil. You also want to select the right type of beer, since it will add flavor to the dish. If you wouldn't drink it with dinner, you probably don't want to use it to create a batter. A light beer is going to have a milder malty taste than a dark beer which will give a rich, toasty flavor. Avoid anything too bitter, like an IPA or pilsner – try a light lager instead.
When you combine the self-rising flour and the beer, resist the urge to overmix. There will be some lumps. Accept it and move on — it will not hurt your fried shrimp. If you want to season the batter with a little garlic powder, black pepper, or some dried herbs, be conservative. A little goes a long way. And don't forget to pat the shrimp dry. This will help the batter adhere to these little crustaceans.
If you still find it isn't sticking after removing the excess moisture, freeze your shrimp to ensure the batter sticks. This beer batter is easy to make and can be used to make everything from fried pickles, chicken nuggets, the crispiest homemade zucchini fries, or fried fish.