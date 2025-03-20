You Only Need 2 Ingredients For Quick And Easy Beer-Battered Shrimp

Frying food often makes it taste better, especially when it comes to shrimp. But the batter doesn't have to be complicated. It is freeing when you realize you can skip sifting flour and whisking it with eggs and milk. Instead, use just two ingredients that will turn the seafood golden, crunchy, and delicious when it hits the oil. All you need is a can of beer and a couple of cups of self-rising flour to create a beer batter for the shrimp that you will be making on repeat.

Self-rising flour is a Southern pantry staple and a secret weapon for bakers because it already contains the leavening ingredient, baking powder, that makes biscuits, cakes, and bread rise to lofty heights. It also has a sprinkle of salt. It's the complete package, without any measuring and mixing.

Beer adds both flavor and carbonation to this culinary equation. The bubbles are key because they are going to aerate the batter, allowing it to puff up as it fries. The carbonation also helps to slow down and decrease gluten formation, which could turn a fried food tough.