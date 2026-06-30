Pickle Juice Can Kill Weeds, But It Carries Garden-Wide Risks

Fighting off weeds in the garden can be a major hassle, and this is especially true if you want to avoid using harsh chemicals. While off-the-shelf herbicides might be effective in suppressing unwanted garden bed visitors, they can wreak havoc on the rest of your garden's ecosystem. But recently, we learned that pickle juice is an effective and natural way to kill weeds — so effective, in fact, you need to be careful where and how you wield it in your garden.

To begin, you should first dilute the pickle juice in a spray bottle with a 1:20 mixture with water. Once your solution is prepared, apply it directly to the leaves and stem of your weeds and let it handle the rest.Just as vinegar is an effective weed killer, pickle juice works in a similar way. In both liquids, the acetic acid does most of the dirty work. And in the case of pickle juice, the addition of salt is effective in tackling the roots and making it difficult for weeds to absorb water, ultimately killing them off.

Of course, preserving our environment is one major reason we're big proponents of using natural weed and pest prevention methods. This also goes hand-in-hand with cutting back on food waste in our home kitchens. However, because pickle juice is highly acidic, there are some considerations you should keep in mind before you apply it in your garden.