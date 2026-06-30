Why Beginner Bourbon Drinkers Shouldn't Automatically Reach For Big Brands

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If your experience with bourbon is limited to that time someone brought a bottle of Wild Turkey to a college party, opening yourself up to the myriad pleasures and varieties this kind of whiskey offers can be enormously rewarding — unfortunately, it can also be intimidating. Bourbon, with a history reaching back into the 19th century and countless different types on offer, may leave beginners grasping for assurance and automatically opting for a recognizable big brand. According to Tasting Table's Kenny Jarvis, a connoisseur of both Scotch and whiskeys who has been writing about this prized spirit for a decade and recently offered some tips for the bourbon novice, this is a mistake.

Jarvis makes clear that it is not his intention to rag on the better-known bourbons out there. "You have no doubt heard of the likes of Jim Beam and Maker's Mark, but maybe you also know that Pappy Van Winkle and Stagg have almost mythical status," he writes. "Many of these brands deserve the reputation they have, and it's easy to gravitate toward them when picking up bottles, as there is comfort in familiarity." Nevertheless, Jarvis advises that lesser-known brands are worth delving into if you have the courage to do so.

It's not just about being adventurous enough to try the unknown and unusual (which we at Tasting Table are firmly in favor of), but it also makes good budgetary sense. "Famous bourbons can be expensive, and as a whiskey novice, it may not be prudent to invest in them," Jarvis writes. "If you have the money to buy one bottle of famous bourbon or four bottles from lesser-known distilleries, it's probably best to opt for the lesser-known bottles at the start. When you develop your taste and palate, you can start treating yourself to the expensive stuff."