Which Company Makes Hisense Refrigerators And Where They're Manufactured

Buying a refrigerator seems easy enough, as it's "just an appliance" — but is it really that simple? With kitchens being the heart of many homes, and refrigerators consuming a large chunk of that space, it gets more personal than we may realize. After all, refrigerators are one of the most frequently used appliances in the home. That's why it's worth spending a bit of time learning about these kitchen giants, including their background.

Today, we're taking a look at Hisense refrigerators, what company makes them, and where they're manufactured. Hisense fridges are made by its namesake company, Hisense, which is a Chinese consumer electronics and home appliance business that started in Qingdao, China. It launched in 1969 as a radio manufacturer before expanding to include televisions, appliances, and other types of home technology. Today, the Hisense Group of companies sells refrigerators largely under its own Hisense name, so you pretty much know what you're getting. China is core to the company's structure, and the Hisense Home Appliances Group researches, manufactures, and markets products including refrigerators, freezers, and kitchen electrical appliances, manufacturing them in at least six Chinese provinces.

As for where other Hisense refrigerators get manufactured, the production spreads past China and across several countries, including Serbia, South Africa, and Mexico, and potentially Egypt, though that connection isn't as clearly defined.