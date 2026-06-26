What European Tourists Really Think About American Walmarts

Thanks to the 2026 World Cup, the USA is awash with visitors from all over the world this summer. For our European travelers, a trip to Walmart is as much a bizarre tourist attraction as it is a shopping experience. While the retail behemoth is all too familiar to us Americans, travelers from countries without a Wally World visit out of sheer curiosity and spectacle, often leaving armed with mystical tales about supersized groceries, enormous store sizes, and ingredient labels that go on forever.

One of the first things Europeans tend to notice is the enormous scale of these stores. The grocery store department tends to get the strongest reactions, from abject horror to humorous surprise. One Swiss TikTok user claims, "It's so huge, I've been lost here once." He goes on to burst into giggles at the size of Walmart's food products, including half gallons of Blue Bell ice cream, a beloved Texas brand. A Belgian visitor on Reddit noted: "The sheer volume and choice of stuff is always mind blowing."

Europeans frequently comment on the size of American produce, particularly onions, potatoes, and other vegetables. "This is bio-engineered," another TikToker commented while hefting a hearty onion. "There is no way this is real." There's certainly many differences between American and European supermarkets, especially when it comes to our agricultural practices, packaging, and consumer expectations. And it does tend to make one wonder if food is way healthier in Europe than here at home.