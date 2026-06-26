What European Tourists Really Think About American Walmarts
Thanks to the 2026 World Cup, the USA is awash with visitors from all over the world this summer. For our European travelers, a trip to Walmart is as much a bizarre tourist attraction as it is a shopping experience. While the retail behemoth is all too familiar to us Americans, travelers from countries without a Wally World visit out of sheer curiosity and spectacle, often leaving armed with mystical tales about supersized groceries, enormous store sizes, and ingredient labels that go on forever.
One of the first things Europeans tend to notice is the enormous scale of these stores. The grocery store department tends to get the strongest reactions, from abject horror to humorous surprise. One Swiss TikTok user claims, "It's so huge, I've been lost here once." He goes on to burst into giggles at the size of Walmart's food products, including half gallons of Blue Bell ice cream, a beloved Texas brand. A Belgian visitor on Reddit noted: "The sheer volume and choice of stuff is always mind blowing."
Europeans frequently comment on the size of American produce, particularly onions, potatoes, and other vegetables. "This is bio-engineered," another TikToker commented while hefting a hearty onion. "There is no way this is real." There's certainly many differences between American and European supermarkets, especially when it comes to our agricultural practices, packaging, and consumer expectations. And it does tend to make one wonder if food is way healthier in Europe than here at home.
Europeans are both shocked and amused by Walmart's size and scale
The ingredient lists on Walmart's packaged foods tend to attract negative attention. "There is no real bread," the aforementioned Swiss user bemoans in another TikTok during another Walmart visit. Likewise, when one TikTok user examined a bag of Dave's Killer Bread, she criticized the amount of ingredients: "Bread is three ingredients, you guys! What is going on?" European food regulations differ significantly from those in the States, and our foreign friends are often startled by the number of additives, preservatives, and flavoring agents listed on our packaged foods. In fact, many of our favorite foods are banned in Europe, including Twinkies, Wheat Thins, and Coffee Mate.
As you can imagine, though the tourists are highly entertained by our consumption habits, the reaction isn't always positive. Many Europeans question the emphasis on bulk buying, wondering how households can consume such large quantities before food spoils. Others express concern about excessive produce packaging and food waste. Individually wrapped produce and oversized portions aren't just a punchline, but often the beginning of a broader conversation about American consumer culture.
But even the critics still find Walmart entertaining, if nothing else. The store offers a unique window into everyday American life. For better or for worse, the retail giant embodies many of the qualities Europeans tend to associate with America itself: convenience, abundance, and an overall "bigger is better" philosophy. Whether they're impressed, befuddled, or slightly horrified, Euro tourists rarely forget their first Walmart experience.