What Europe Does Better When It Comes To Food

The debate between European and American food may be never-ending, but there are some misconceptions that need to be clarified. If you follow influencers who talk about food and health, you know a common trope is how people feel so much better after eating food in Europe. This is often attributed to the superior quality of ingredients in those countries, compared to highly-processed American food with lots of additives. But the truth is much more complicated. Yes, Europe does some things differently than the U.S. when it comes to producing food, but a lot of the difference is more cultural — and what Europe does better also comes at a price.

The first big debate is over additives, and just how healthy (or unhealthy) food is in the U.S. versus Europe. It is true that Europe takes a stricter stance towards regulation with food additives, with the burden falling on manufacturers to prove an additive is safe before it's sold. Contrarily, in the U.S., you must prove something is not safe before banning it. This means several questionable food additives, like potassium bromate and titanium dioxide, are banned in Europe but allowed in America.

But this list is limited, and European countries still allow many artificial food colorings and additives that influencers claim are unsafe. There are also claims about European safety that are outright false, with some people claiming its wheat can't contain glyphosate, an herbicide used for killing weeds, when it actually can.