The Best Place To Buy Budget-Friendly Spices Is A Source Many People Overlook
If variety is the spice of life, then spice is what makes eating worthwhile by giving each dish an incomparable flavor. While you may be tempted by name-brand seasonings, these are actually among the most overpriced items at the grocery store. Rather than pay an up-charge for pretty packaging and prime placement, you can typically get larger quantities of your favorite must-have spices in a slimmed down style of container by shopping for spices at lower prices at your nearest international market.
Often overlooked, international markets are one of the best places to buy from when you're in need of budget-friendly spices. At standard grocery stores, popular brands tend to sell smaller portions of spices in plastic or glass jars so the material cost drives up the price point. Although these luxury seasonings usually secure a top spot on grocery chain shelves that also contributes to the steep price.
In contrast, you'll often find budget-friendly bulk spices available in clearly labeled plastic bags at international markets. Whether it's standard savories or seasonings from around the world you've been curious to try, shopping at an international market is a great way to save on your grocery bill and make your meals even more delicious. The extended shelf life of most spices -– particularly when left whole and not ground –- makes seeking them out at the international market a worthwhile investment.
Tips for cooking with budget-friendly spices
When shopping at an international market, keep an open mind and sense of curiosity. Beyond spices, the international market is the best place to buy a great deal of other ingredients including old familiar flavors and new-to-you favorite foods. If you're preparing a specific recipe that requires ingredients beyond your usual grocery fare, get more spices than you need to keep on hand for later use.
For example, if you're making a curry, you'll want to get extra garam masala and turmeric, both of which have a number of creative culinary applications beyond that single dish. Try sprinkling garam masala to spice up roasted vegetables or even chicken wings. Meanwhile ground turmeric is also the main ingredient for a turmeric golden milk (haldi doodh) recipe that will be a delicious addition to your morning beverage lineup.
If you plan to buy spices whole, a mortar and pestle, coffee grinder, or spice grinder make quick work of breaking these down to add to your favorite dishes. You can also look up different recipes to make your own spice blends at home for total flavor control. Saving on spices with budget-friendly buys at an international market will make your next shopping trip even more fulfilling and your time in the kitchen more fun.