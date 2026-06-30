The Discontinued M&M's Chocolate Bars You Probably Forgot About

M&M's has an assortment of treats, but one product has vanished, and customers miss it. Launched in 2004, the M-Azing bar packaged M&M's Minis into a chocolate bar. A Crunchy Chocolate and a Peanut Butter option were sold, and smaller sizes made these treats easy to carry. Mars backed up the idea with a $39 million media investment, and quirky advertisements featuring performers doing "amazing" and unexpected tricks appeared on TV.

The novel concept was made complete with bold packaging, but the chocolate used in the recipe was said to have been a disappointment. Mars reportedly used a lower-cost chocolate recipe that didn't sit right with some M&M's fans. Other buyers weren't exactly sure what they were getting with the purchase, and wondered whether the milk chocolate bar was made with crispy M&M's or small rice crisps. Then there were those who couldn't figure out what the name of the candy was. The numbers showed a steady decline in sales, and by 2006, the product was gradually pulled from shelves. An executive admitted that the concept would be more clearly marketed during its 2008 rebrand.