The Discontinued M&M's Chocolate Bars You Probably Forgot About
M&M's has an assortment of treats, but one product has vanished, and customers miss it. Launched in 2004, the M-Azing bar packaged M&M's Minis into a chocolate bar. A Crunchy Chocolate and a Peanut Butter option were sold, and smaller sizes made these treats easy to carry. Mars backed up the idea with a $39 million media investment, and quirky advertisements featuring performers doing "amazing" and unexpected tricks appeared on TV.
The novel concept was made complete with bold packaging, but the chocolate used in the recipe was said to have been a disappointment. Mars reportedly used a lower-cost chocolate recipe that didn't sit right with some M&M's fans. Other buyers weren't exactly sure what they were getting with the purchase, and wondered whether the milk chocolate bar was made with crispy M&M's or small rice crisps. Then there were those who couldn't figure out what the name of the candy was. The numbers showed a steady decline in sales, and by 2006, the product was gradually pulled from shelves. An executive admitted that the concept would be more clearly marketed during its 2008 rebrand.
M-Azing bars weren't a hit, but some still miss them
The M-Azing bar has made reappearances in different forms. Redditors have pointed to M&M's holiday chocolate bark and have spotted M&M's milk chocolate bars with Minis on their travels. Though the M-Azing bar was a financial disappointment, many who remember the candy bar miss it. "These were mmmmmazingg. My mouth is watering. Why can't we have these nice things," wrote a fan on Reddit. "Ugh I dream of these," added another. Peanut butter lovers adored the peanut butter variety.
The idea of the M-Azing bar was revived in 2013 and renamed the M&M's Chocolate Bar, but even with several M&M's flavor options, this, too, was pulled from shelves by 2021. Fans have tried to replicate their own creations at home, but the convenience of buying a ready-made snack is missed. "Bring them back I promise it'll work this time," begged a user on YouTube. Given that Mars has attempted to relaunch the candy in different formats, those yearning for the taste of M&M's in candy bar form can still hold a torch of hope. In the meantime, there are plenty of creative culinary ways to use a bag of M&M's at home.