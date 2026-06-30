The Cowboy-Style Souffle John Wayne Loved So Much That He Carried The Recipe With Him

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Fans of cowboy cuisine looking to lasso up a new recipe for their chuck wagon victuals need look no further than legendary actor John Wayne for inspiration. His favorite bite was called Duke's Soufflé, according to the 1982 cookbook, "Pilar Wayne's Favorite and Fabulous Recipes." Pilar Wayne (formerly Pilar Pallette, and John's third wife) describes how the Waynes were first introduced to the dish at a brunch honoring Miguel Aleman, the President of Mexico from 1946-1952. "Duke had one bite of this south-of-the-border dish and flipped," she wrote. Apparently, he enjoyed it so much, that from then on, the recipe accompanied him everywhere. He'd even make the dish for fellow castmates on set.

If you like cheese, pillowy egg, a mild peppery kick, and a bit of tomato, this extra cheesy soufflé might just be worth wrangling up on your next camping trip. Just as easily as you can bake a soufflé in a cast iron pan, you can you whip up this savory dish with a (south)western twist in a skillet on your stovetop in the form of a soufflé omelet. Alternatively, it can be made in a Dutch oven — cowboy style, over the open flame of a campfire. Wayne's not-so-secret recipe has appeared in multiple cookbooks throughout the years — some with nominal changes (like the addition of evaporated milk and flour). And though it's gone by many names, among the most fitting might be Pilar's Soufflé, as Mrs Wayne popularized the recipe after it was gifted to her, and it went on to be featured in "The Official John Wayne Family Cookbook."