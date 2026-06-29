Change Up Basic Banana Bread With One High-Protein Ingredient For Moist Results

There are so many variations of banana bread out there. People have experimented with using sourdough in their loaves, as well as avocado, matcha, and even garlic or bacon. At one point during the COVID lockdown, Google searches for banana bread spiked over 800 percent (via Times Record News), so there are very few twists that haven't been tried out yet. But there is one ingredient you can add to your banana bread if you're looking for a protein boost: cottage cheese.

Much like the Dubai chocolate and Swedish candy of "For You" pages past, cottage cheese has been everywhere in the 2020s. The fresh cheese, which is made by separating the curds and whey in milk, is actually believed to be one of the first cheeses produced in America, but it's popularity has grown thanks to social media platforms like TikTok. People have rediscovered the versatility of the ingredient, which has a mild taste, creamy texture, and low calorie content. It's also a protein powerhouse, packing up to 11 grams per ½ cup serving – all of which makes it an excellent addition to banana bread.

Cottage cheese also has a lot of moisture, which leads to a softer crumb in baking. When used in banana bread, it creates a moist and tender texture which is retained even days later. It also provides a richer, creamier finish while eliminating the need for butter or oil. Plus, depending on how much cottage cheese you add, a slice of banana bread made with it can contain up to seven grams of protein, much more than your typical recipe.