Why You Should Consider Adding Cottage Cheese To Baked Goods

Cottage cheese is a tangy, light dairy product with a delightfully lumpy texture that health enthusiasts and dieticians rally around. However, instead of eating a serving with chopped pineapple or carrot sticks, you should try using cottage cheese in your baked goods. With a flavor profile somewhere between sour cream and cream cheese and a good balance of fat and protein, cottage cheese will upgrade the flavor and nutrition of all kinds of baked goods, from bread to cookies, to cakes.

You can use it as a substitute for many dairy products used in cakes, breads, and tarts like sour cream, cream cheese, ricotta, mascarpone, and yogurt. Its rich, creamy, and tangy flavors can adapt to sweet or savory baked goods. Cottage cheese can even substitute a large portion of butter in baked goods, instilling a fluffiness to bread doughs and tenderness to cookies and cakes.

Both wet and creamy cottage cheese and dry cottage cheese are useful to baked good recipes, depending on the texture and flavor you seek. Dry cottage cheese will work well for baked goods with crispy or airy textures like crackers and flakey pastry dough; wet cottage cheese will make moist and fluffy cheesecakes, doughnuts, sweet rolls, chocolate chip cookies, and cakes.