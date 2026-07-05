Why Crumbl's Fan-Favorite Drinks Are So Controversial

Crumbl has some die-hard fans who eagerly await the new cookie lineup every week. And now, with the addition of viral dirty sodas at select locations, that fandom has grown. But not everyone is on board with the new drinks, even those who never miss a week of Crumbl. The main gripe with these sugary beverages is the amount of sugar they contain.

We all know Crumbl isn't the healthiest option, but these new dirty sodas take the sugar content to another level. Customers can choose from more than 40 signature combinations of Dirty Sodas, Chargers, and Coolers or create their own concoction with flavors like lime, coconut, butterscotch, cherry, and more. The issue comes when some 32-ounce drinks can contain 186 grams of sugar, which is equivalent to five cans of Coke. However, 24-ounce, 12-ounce, and sugar-free options are also available.

With cookies, it's easy enough to eat a little at a time over a few days or even freeze them for later. Sodas, on the other hand, are typically consumed in a single sitting, even if that's spread out over the course of a day. That means you're taking in nearly four times the FDA's Daily Value for added sugar from a single drink, not counting any Crumbl cookies you might order alongside it. Overall, the dirty sodas have become a fan favorite for some customers, while others say they wouldn't order one in a million years. Then again, Crumbl is no stranger to menu items that have flopped with customers.