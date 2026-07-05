Why Crumbl's Fan-Favorite Drinks Are So Controversial
Crumbl has some die-hard fans who eagerly await the new cookie lineup every week. And now, with the addition of viral dirty sodas at select locations, that fandom has grown. But not everyone is on board with the new drinks, even those who never miss a week of Crumbl. The main gripe with these sugary beverages is the amount of sugar they contain.
We all know Crumbl isn't the healthiest option, but these new dirty sodas take the sugar content to another level. Customers can choose from more than 40 signature combinations of Dirty Sodas, Chargers, and Coolers or create their own concoction with flavors like lime, coconut, butterscotch, cherry, and more. The issue comes when some 32-ounce drinks can contain 186 grams of sugar, which is equivalent to five cans of Coke. However, 24-ounce, 12-ounce, and sugar-free options are also available.
With cookies, it's easy enough to eat a little at a time over a few days or even freeze them for later. Sodas, on the other hand, are typically consumed in a single sitting, even if that's spread out over the course of a day. That means you're taking in nearly four times the FDA's Daily Value for added sugar from a single drink, not counting any Crumbl cookies you might order alongside it. Overall, the dirty sodas have become a fan favorite for some customers, while others say they wouldn't order one in a million years. Then again, Crumbl is no stranger to menu items that have flopped with customers.
Why some Crumbl fans love dirty sodas — and others avoid them
Crumbl's dirty sodas have their share of fans and critics. "I love them so much. They're the only reason I get Crumbl anymore," says one Redditor. "They're unfortunately, very, very good," agreed another. Despite the criticism, plenty of customers say the drinks have become one of their favorite menu additions.
Others, however, aren't convinced. "The sugar content is borderline poison," wrote one Redditor. Another said the combination of carbonated soda, heavy cream, dairy, and stomach acid is a "chemical weapons factory brewing." Some customers are also put off by the price. "Who has five or six dollars for a soda?" one Reddit commenter asked, while another pointed out that you "could get a full value meal at nearby places" for the cost of a cookie and a dirty soda.
But even if you like the taste and can make peace with the sky-high sugar content and price, some customers still aren't sold. Several say they'd rather pair their cookies with a glass of milk than another sugary drink. "Tbh, if I'm going for just a dirty soda and I'm not wanting a cookie, I go to the smaller locally owned dirty soda shops here instead," wrote one Reddit commenter. Others echoed the sentiment, saying they'd rather support local soda shops or skip Crumbl altogether if they're only craving a dirty soda. Since most Crumbl locations don't have a drive-thru, some also feel it isn't worth making a separate trip when they could stop at places like Dutch Bros or even Taco Bell instead. However, if you're willing to give them a shot, our ranking of the 10 Crumbl dirty sodas can help you decide which flavor to try first.