The Mistake That Can Cause Your Burger Patties To Be Dense

Burgers are the all-American favorite that we have shaped and molded into countless different recipes. No matter which ground protein you form into patties, the goal is that they're juicy and tender. So, if your burger patties turn out dense, we consulted an expert to suss out potential mistakes you might be making with your burgers.

We spoke with David Selman, culinary director at The Stand Restaurants, who thinks that dense burgers could be the result of the composition of your burger blend. "One of the most easily controlled factors for density and juiciness is fat content," Selman explains. "My sweet spot is 20% to 25%, or what your local butcher counter is going to call an 80/20 or 75/25 blend." Fat isn't just essential for flavor; it also lends the burgers their juicy, tender consistency.

"When the fat heats up, it will start to melt and mix with other cooking juices, giving you nice light pockets of flavor in your burger," Selman adds. While a leaner burger may sound healthier, a higher fat-beef ratio for burgers is vital. As the expert explains, "Too lean and you'll get a drier and denser burger, but too much fat, and you'll deal with a lot of flare-ups on the grill and a cooked burger that ends up much smaller due to excess fat cooking away."